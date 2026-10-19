With its grandiose costumes, larger-than-life wings, and unforgettable live performances, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has become a must-see moment in pop culture year after year. And after a few years off, it came back in 2024 bigger than ever — and doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. With a lineup that included Megan Thee Stallion, Katseye, Tate McRae, and more, OG angels back on the runway, and the promise of a few surprise cameos, the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was shaping up to be one for the books as anticipation mounted in the days before. And when all was revealed on Sunday, Oct. 18, fans were not disappointed.

Just a few days ago, an official cast list was dropped, leading to tons of speculation on who would — and who wouldn’t — be in attendance. Fans of the annual event were excited to see names like Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, and Adriana Lima had made the cut, but there were many more in the “wait and see” category. Thankfully, from the moment the show opened, they could breathe a sigh of relief as Bella Hadid stomped down the runway in a floral bra and garter with matching angel wings. From there, viewers knew to expect the unexpected.

As for the rest of those unexpected events, the most jaw-dropping moments weren’t just the surprise cameos on and off the catwalk (Kylie! Timmy! Nicole!), but also the live performances, the artful wings, and even the reveal of the newest addition to the angel family. Whether you missed the show or just want to relive every epic moment one more time, keep reading for our recap.

Bella Hadid Opened The Show

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The supermodel made a surprise return to the runway, opening the show looking like a floral fairy straight out of a fantasy.

Tate McRae’s Red-Hot Performance

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Like a little red Corvette, McRae took to the stage for a medley performance of “Housewife,” “Dear God,” and “Sports Car” in an ultra-sexy corset top and panty with matching garters and ethereal wings.

Megan Moroney Got Her Wings

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For her musical medley, Moroney donned a pair of baby pink, fluffy angel wings.

Katseye Brought Back Charm Belts

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During the show’s Pink segment, the global pop group performed in Y2K-inspired charm belts adorned with a variety of trinkets — including keychain versions of the brand’s iconic dog plushies.

Barbara Palvin Makes Her Postpartum Debut

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Just a few weeks after giving birth, Palvin returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway looking as gorgeous as ever.

Wings Were Wilder Than Ever

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Maybe it was just our imagination, but this year’s wings felt bigger, better, and more whimsical than ever before — like the pair Elsa Hosk donned that seemed to span the entire stage.

Nicole Kidman Danced To Her Namesake Hit

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As the models walked the runway to Adéla’s hit song “Nicole Kidman”, cameras panned to the iconic actor herself, dancing along in the audience.

A New Angel Was Announced

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The show marked the reveal of Angels Among Us winner, Solange Omon. The Cameroonian model made her debut in a black-and-white lace bra and panties and a golden pair of angel wings.

Kylie Jenner Took The Runway

The biggest surprise of the night came when Kylie Jenner walked the runway, clad in Victoria’s Secret's first Fantasy Bra since 2018. And with the center yellow diamond alone valued at $22 million, it’s the most expensive one ever made.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Made Her Return

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After a 16-year hiatus, the supermodel returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, wearing a white lace lingerie set and an oversized fur coat.

Adriana Lima Seemingly Said Goodbye

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The last model to walk the runway before everyone joined on stage, OG angel Adriana Lima had a sentimental moment with her hands over her heart, having viewers buzzing that she may be hanging up her wings.