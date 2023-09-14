It may seem like most of the celebrity world attended a New York Fashion Week event or two, but there was one model noticeably absent from the festivities this season: Kendall Jenner. Usually, she’ll hit up a party in early September, but judging from her IG Story, she took time off to spend it with friends in the great outdoors. Just as the shows wrapped up though, Jenner flew into NYC to hang out with her boyfriend, Bad Bunny. The duo dined at Italian hotspot Carbone last night, and both Jenner and Bad Bunny dressed in casual date-night outfits for the low-key occassion.

The 818 Tequila founder wore a silky button-down with slightly flared trousers and carried a small black shoulder bag. The nondescript pieces align well with Jenner’s signature style. As you may know, she has completely simplified her daily outfits to only wearing neutral wardrobe basics — think a minimalist black dress from Khaite, a white T-shirt with jeans from Aritzia, or black sandals from The Row. She’ll add a pop of color here or there by way of a Bottega Veneta sequin dress or a multicolored maxi from Shang Xia, but even those sleek pieces feel very no-frills.

Bad Bunny seemed to coordinate his look ever-so slightly with Jenner’s as he also donned a button-down shirt with jeans. To evade the paparazzi’s flashing cameras (those bulbs of light are bright), he shielded up with sunglasses, a New York Yankees baseball cap, and a scarf. We’re not quite sure if the headscarf was originally part of his outfit or just an item he kept in his Gucci pouch for pap scenarios like this, but either way we’re very into his babushka styling moment.

The two left Carbone separately, which added to the mystery and buzz that surrounds their under-the-radar relationship. The singer and model have only been spotted out together a handful of times since first being linked in May 2023, with their last couple sighting at a Drake concert in August. At the show, they both wore leather pants so it appears that the two share similar going-out styles, at least where their nighttime outfits are concerned.

If you like both of their outfits last night, grab the pieces necessary to recreate them ahead.