Right now there’s no better dressed celebrity in Paris than Kendall Jenner — sorry! The model arrived to town earlier in the week to walk the runway for Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” collection and though she nailed the catwalk in a cloud-like bodysuit, it is her off-duty outfits that have really been stealing the show. In particular, Jenner’s Parisian-chic dresses have caught the attention of her fans all around the world. As you’ll see below, she’s been opting for streamlined minimalist numbers that hold their ground without too much extra styling. This is honestly a brilliant fashion move worth stealing for anyone on the go. Coordinating a top and bottom, after all, requires more logistical effort than slipping into a cute little shift.

A top sartorial highlight from Jenner so far includes her ruched black dress with a semi-sheer bodice, which she recently wore while leaving a photo shoot in the City of Love. The 818 Tequila founder has been gravitating toward neutral pieces like this throughout her trip in general, including a gray St. Agni mini dress with black sandals (worn on June 25 while leaving the Ritz hotel for lunch) and a charcoal-hued look from Bottega Veneta, which she paired with loafers, the following day.

As much as Jenner loves her gray and black dresses, however, she did pack one fun little number for a night out with Gigi Hadid, who also walked in the Jacquemus’ show. (It’s all about balance!) After the designer’s runway presentation, the models grabbed dinner together at the Siena Restaurant in Paris. Jenner wore a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta outfit while Hadid rocked a cutout Sandy Liang set. Both stars looked equally cool, but it was Jenner’s scintillating sequin dress that once again stood out in the spotlight.

This summer, should you be stuck on what to pack for your trip, or even what to wear to the office, take a page out of Jenner’s Euro trip handbook and opt for a delightful dress. You can’t go wrong with any of the lookalike picks below.