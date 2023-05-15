Nearly every Hollywood couple has rocked a matching look or two at some point in their relationship. You likely remember back in April, for example, Hailey and Justin Bieber grabbed a bite to eat while wearing similar black oversized jackets. And just last week, power duo Zendaya and Tom Holland sported complementing luxury watches while sitting courtside at an NBA game. The latest romantic pair to dabble in coordinating looks this week was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who wore leather outfits while out in Los Angeles on May 14. They have yet to officially announce their relationship status to the press, but with this in-sync fashion move it may have been a subtle statement in itself.

The duo were photographed in Santa Monica attending a birthday bash for close friend Yung Taco. The group kicked off the festivities at Giorgio Baldi and later hit up Shore Bar next door. For the celebratory evening, Jenner wore a sleek calf-grazing black leather jacket over a pair of straight-leg trousers. From there, the 818 founder teamed the topper with playful pointy heels and a luxe animal print bag. Bad Bunny took a similar approach with his going-out look, opting for coordinating black leather separates. The “Yo Perreo Sola” singer finished off the cool ‘fit with square-toe shoes, oversized red frames, and a baseball cap. A stylish duo if we’ve ever seen one.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

Last night’s matching moment came just a few days after the duo made a public appearance together at an NBA playoff game on May 12 while wearing complementing outfits too. That time around, Jenner and Bad Bunny stepped out in python print boots. The model opted for a camel knee-high stiletto silhouette, while the rapper leaned into a gray pair. We can’t wait to see what coordinating looks they will pull off next — and at this rate, it seems like they won’t leave us hanging for too long.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Are you now interested in twinning with your significant other? If yes, take a page from Jenner’s book and go with a can’t-go-wrong look, like black leather. To help get you started, shop the coordinating styles below.