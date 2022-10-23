First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is a pro at pulling off polished and elegant outfits no matter the occasion. Not only does she carry out her duties as FLOTUS with grace, but she also continues to teach English and writing classes at Northern Virginia Community College. With this in mind, it’s easy to see why her sartorial go-to pieces fall into the workwear category. One of the most notable items in the first lady’s regal wardrobe is her collection of dresses, which Biden often wears (and rewears) over the years. Her favorite styles all possess an elevated, timeless quality with a professional feel, which works out perfectly for both the classroom and the White House.

For those who pay close attention to Biden’s public appearances, you’ll know that the first lady’s style is virtually synonymous with botanical prints. (For evidence, look to one of her most beloved garments: The lemon print dress from Oscar de la Renta, which she wore at least three times since March 2021.) Upon closer examination, though, you’ll discover an array of looks that reveal her trend savvy mindset — think knit, leather, and sequin dresses. Ahead, see a tight edit of the FLOTUS’ trusty dresses and how she styles them for work.

A Lace Leather Dress

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Biden’s white leather dress from Gabriela Hearst, which she wore for a rendezvous with Queen Letizia of Spain in late September 2022, was arguably one of her most notable (and priciest!) looks to date. (The black version of said dress is still in stock and bears a $15,900 price tag.) The long-sleeve, midi-length garment was covered in a swirly broderie Anglaise pattern, which made Biden’s outfit feel so eye-catching and unique. The first lady finished her high-fashion OOTD with a pair of glossy, nude slingback logo pumps from Valentino.

A Striped Shirtdress

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

FLOTUS knows that a knee-length shirtdress makes for an easy, polished and effortless look for late spring or early fall. Earlier in 2022, she wore one as part of her coastal grandmother-inspired look while returning to the White House from a weekend in Delaware. Biden’s breezy number was covered in vertical white and navy stripes. To finish the OOTD, she stepped into a pair of espadrille wedges (the laid-back shoe is one of her go-to styles).

A Botanical Print Dress

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

There’s no denying it: Floral dresses — particularly those from Oscar de la Renta — are the ultimate forever staple in FLOTUS’ wardrobe. Take Biden’s lemon print number from the label’s Resort 2021 line, which she wore at least three times, if not more. (Fun fact: Meghan Markle is a fan of the house’s floral creations, too.)

A Trendy Knitwear Look

Alex Wong/Getty Images

In November 2021, FLOTUS bid farewell to President Biden in a gold chevron knit dress with a flouncy midi skirt, courtesy of St. John. She paired the stylish piece with an equally trend-forward shoe: a pair of tall, slouchy boots in a light brown hue. As is the case with most items in her wardrobe, Biden did end up wearing this dress more than once. On this balcony occasion though, she finished the (nearly) monochromatic look with a medley of accouterments in similar tones, including a braided belt, gold bracelets, and a set of round stud earrings.

A Glitzy Sequin Dress

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

FLOTUS knows that sequins can instantly add a little pizzazz to any outfit. So, she always keeps her glitzy Ralph Lauren dress (pictured above) on hand for her nighttime engagements. Earlier this fall, in September 2022, she wore the knee-length garment to the “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” event. No surprise here, but Biden also wore this very same dress to several black-tie dinners in the past.