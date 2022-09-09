For many celebrities this month, their outfits will center on over-the-top looks as they attend film festivals, Fashion Week, and the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. For a select few stars, however, September is a tad more low-key as they attend movie premieres or sneak in date nights with their beau. Although their outfits for these occasions are less fantastical, they are no less stunning and glamorous. Take Amal Clooney’s sequin mini dress from Stella McCartney, for example, which she wore to the Ticket to Paradise premiere after-party. (Her husband George Clooney stars in the romcom alongside Julia Roberts.) Her radiant look for the couple’s evening out felt effortless and playful.

The silhouette of the frock was disco-inspired as it featured flared sleeves and bold yellow sequins. She paired the minidress with metallic silver stilettos and a coordinating clutch. There lies a styling lesson in Clooney’s date-night ensemble, too, for transitioning short dresses from summer into autumn. If you love rocking mini dresses, take a page out of the lawyer’s book and opt for an option that has long sleeves and a high-neckline for days when the temperature drops. Additionally if you need further convincing that this type of dress is a must-have wardrobe staple, stars like Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway love this effortless style too.

In the edit ahead, shop TZR’s picks for long-sleeve mini dresses to add into your wardrobe this season. You can peruse minimalist options as well as sequined numbers like Clooney’s based on your personal style preference. To fully take this look into fall or winter, consider styling mini dresses with a trench or an oversized blazer on top for when you need the extra warmth. Plus, for a less dressy take, you could always rock your mini dress with sneakers or boots. As for your other accessories, should you opt for a bold sequin number like Clooney’s, keep the bag and shoes simple to let the dress really shine.

