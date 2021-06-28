Dr. Jill Biden’s style is best described as equal parts timeless and innovative. Her sartorial stance on occasionally ditching the blazer for moto jackets proves she’s open to experimenting with the traditional First Lady uniform. At the same time, her sizable collection of pearl jewelry confirms Biden’s loves for the classics. She leaned into the latter aesthetic while returning to the White House from a weekend at Camp David. On June 27, Biden wore a pair of espadrille wedges — a timeless shoe that has stayed perpetually en vogue since its first entry into the trend cycle back in the 1970s. (French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent created the first-ever high-heeled espadrille.)

While walking across the lawn of the White House with President Joe Biden, the First Lady wore an abstract floral dress with an off-white, cable-knit sweater looped around her shoulders (a styling hack Katie Holmes is also fond of). Her multicolored frock joins the likes of other eye-catching patterns found in her ever-growing style file. This begets the question: does this count as her official endorsement of summer 2021’s trend of maximalist prints? Only time will tell, but keep your eyes on future summer outfits from Biden for further proof.

For accessories, Biden wore a pair of amber aviator sunnies and introduced touches of gold through her bangles and delicate stud earrings. Instead of a heeled bootie or a pump — both of which Biden’s known to wear — she opted for a pair of tan wedges with a black ribbon ankle strap.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the brand behind her espadrille wedges is still unknown (fashion sleuths, get on that, please!), but her shoes bear an uncanny resemblance to the nude, lace-up wedges she wore last May. Instead of a maximalist floral dress, Biden introduced her shoes to an all-white outfit of trousers, a neutral long-sleeve top, and a sleeveless vest with flower cutouts.

(+) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images (+) Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The First Lady isn’t alone in her love of espadrille wedges. Kate Middleton is also a fan of the footwear and has been wearing the style for several years. Of course, Biden and Middleton’s love for the same summer sandal comes as no surprise since the two have a history of coordinating outfits.

Biden’s recent ensembles offer two different outfit options for the shoe, but the styling potential is truly boundless. Try a pair of espadrille wedges with a breezy maxi dress for a daytime dressy look. Or, for a casual date-night outfit, style your espadrille wedges with a cute top and linen shorts. Scroll ahead to browse a few sandal options similar to Biden’s pair.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.