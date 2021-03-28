The Underrated Accessory Jill Biden Always Wears As First Lady

For those who pay attention to Dr. Jill Biden’s First Lady style, you’ll notice she is decidedly patriotic in her fashion choices. The style is subtle (it’s not like she’s wearing red, white, and blue every single day) in that many of her looks feature garments from both emerging and established American fashion houses. There was her blue Inauguration Day Markarian ensemble, which was custom-made by New York City-based designer Alexandra O’Neill. There’s her affinity for American luxury shoe label Stuart Weitzman and her preference for smart workwear pieces from Veronica Beard, also a New York-based fashion brand. While the First Lady has been in office for just over three months, she has already shown the American fashion industry a great deal of support.

A big fan of the elegant, tailored look, Dr. Biden likes to stick to her favorite, tried-and-true pieces when it comes to certain items like her shoes and accessories. She often sports Jimmy Choo’s Love pumps (she wore these on Inauguration Day), carries Tyler Ellis clutches, and wears timeless pearl jewelry. While usually conservative when it comes to cuts and silhouettes, she sometimes likes to throw the public a curveball by wearing unexpected colors or a slightly edgier piece — one of her recent looks even involved a moto-style nylon jacket. All this is just the tip of the iceberg though when it comes to discussing Dr. Biden’s First Lady style though. For further details on what she loves to wear and where she shops (so you, too, can buy the exact style or similar pieces), check out her best FLOTUS outfits ahead. Then, stay tuned for further ensembles as this post will be regularly updated with Dr. Biden’s most imitable First Lady ensembles.

Dr. Jill Biden's First Lady Style: A Smart Blazer

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

During her visit to the Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pennsylvania on March 3, the First Lady stepped back into her role as an English teacher as she spoke to students about the challenges they have faced and overcame during the COVID-19 pandemic. To suit the more formal visit, Dr. Biden opted for an orchid-hued wool and silk jacket from Veronica Beard and a stretch wool sheath dress from Michael Kors. Notice how she effectively supported two American designers in this stellar outfit.

Dr. Jill Biden's First Lady Style: A Cool Jacket

Shutterstock

The First Lady clearly has an outspoken affinity for Veronica Beard jackets. She made headlines when she wore this fashion-forward anti-blazer from the brand during her visit to the U.S. Marine Corps base in California on March 10. She finished off the unexpected on-duty look with a color-blocked tiered dress from NYC-based designer Lela Rose and a pair of skull-embroidered shoes, giving this outfit an even edgier twist.

Dr. Jill Biden's First Lady Style: A Trusty Pair Of Heels

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

On her first full day at the White House, FLOTUS wore a custom dress from American luxury label Brandon Maxwell. This fuschia-colored number had a little flare at the bottom that gave this look a delicate, slightly playful twist. Dr. Biden paired the dress with a custom-made matching face mask from Gigi Burris. For accessories, she layered on pearl necklaces and bracelets and wore her suede Love Pumps from Jimmy Choo, which tastefully rounded off her signature simple-yet-sophisticated aesthetic.

Dr. Jill Biden's First Lady Style: Eye-Catching Prints

MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AFP/Getty Images

On March 8 (International Women’s Day), Dr. Biden attended the International Women of Courage Award ceremony while wearing a vibrant lemon-printed dress from Oscar de la Renta, another couturier at the forefront of American fashion. It is worth noting that Meghan Markle wore a very similar dress by the same designer for Spotify’s Stream On event just a month prior. This lemon motif dress is available in several styles, should you want to purchase it too.

Dr. Jill Biden's First Lady Style: A Coordinating Coat & Dress

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

The First Lady recently wore another custom-made Brandon Maxwell ensemble while arriving at the Delaware Air National Guard base in Wilmington, Delaware on March 12. The coordinating coat and dress ensemble is a brilliant style power move former First Ladies like Jackie Kennedy Onassis and royals like Kate Middleton have relied on to look polished and elegant.

Dr. Jill Biden's First Lady Style: A Trusty Pastel Coat

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

This dusty-pink coat from Canadian brand HiSO is one of Dr. Biden’s go-to outerwear pieces. She was first spotted wearing the coat on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware and then wore it for the second time when she decided to swing by The Sweet Lobby bakery in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 12, 2021 to pick up some Valentine’s Day treats for the family. The refined silhouette and high-neckline collar make it similar to the styles often seen on members of the British royal family.

Dr. Jill Biden's First Lady Style: A Sleek Pair Of Gloves

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you don’t already own a pair of leather gloves, let Dr. Biden convince you to get one. This underrated accessory instantly adds a touch of timelessness to any outfit. Here, the First Lady wore a custom pair of purple leather gloves from Wing + Weft with her grape-colored ensemble. On her feet, she wore the same suede Jimmy Choo pumps that she chose for her first full day in office — a versatile goes-with-everything neutral shoe.