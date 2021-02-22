Meghan Markle's Lemon Print Dress Has A Special Connection To Her 2018 Wedding

Just a few weeks after announcing her second pregnancy, Meghan Markle has offered fans another glimpse into her private life. On Monday, Markle and Prince Harry appeared on Spotify's Stream On event to promote their production company Archewell Audio. Markle wore a summery lemon print dress from Oscar de la Renta while Prince Harry donned a crisp white button-down shirt and trousers. The pair seemed in bright spirits as they virtually addressed the audience about their future audio endeavors with Markle saying, "We're using podcasting to drive powerful conversations. We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard and hear people's stories." For those who aren't aware, the duo has a podcast deal with Spotify and the first series is expected to premiere later this year.

Because Markle's public appearances have been less frequent over the last year (in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her step back from royal life), any time fans can catch a glimpse of her home or outfits it becomes a big deal. For this particular YouTube appearance, Markle seemed to call on the glamorous side of her previous royal life by dressing up in a round neck, light blue dress with a lemon motif. The knee-length style was sleeveless and concealed her growing belly from eagle-eyed viewers. Upon further investigation, Markle's Oscar de la Renta dress comes in several other silhouettes like an off-the-shoulder floor-sweeping gown and a three-quarter sleeve knee-length option.

YouTube

YouTube

For those seeking a meaning into why Markle wore this dress, InStyle noted the lemon print on her designer number could have been a nod to her wedding day. (London-based baker Claire Ptak had created a lemon elderflower cake for the couple's reception back in May 2018.) This theory aside, the cheerful fruity print could have simply been a nod to the impending spring/summer weather. The former Duchess of Sussex has kept her wardrobe relatively simple since moving to California, so this dressier frock is definitely a fan favorite so far for 2021. Shop her exact piece, plus more options, below. As Markle proves, the peplum number is well suited for various engagements, from on-screen video calls to perhaps that distant summer wedding you'll attend.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.