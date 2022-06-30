Jill Biden’s Most Recent Look Reveals Her Ultimate Style Secret

Dr. Jill Biden is currently visiting Spain to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit, running from June 29 to June 30. However, she didn’t neglect the fashions of it all and has also been donning imitable looks nonstop throughout the trip. For evidence, take Dr. Biden’s floral dress from Oscar de la Renta, which she wore for her most recent public outing. The knee-length pencil frock featured red, purple, and yellow flowers, plus green foliage, all over, making for a joyful (and impactful) summer outfit.

On June 29, Biden met with Queen Letizia of Spain for a visit to the Royal Palace of Granja de San Ildefonso in Segovia. For her OOTD, she picked out the aforementioned Oscar de la Renta dress and teamed it with a pair of pink suede espadrille wedges from Vidorreta. (The quintessential summer heel is a trusty FLOTUS favorite.) To finish, she threw on a pair of aviator sunnies and toted — drum roll, please — a $95 Leche Lemon Drop Citron bag from Squeeze De Citron. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia donned a tan polka dot dress with a coordinating belt. Like Biden, she teamed it with a pair of espadrille wedges in a creamy-white hue.

ICYMI, Dr. Biden loves her floral frocks — but she has a particular penchant for those designed by Oscar de la Renta. She owns at least two other dresses from the label and even wore one for her August 2021 Vogue cover shoot. Biden’s vibrant lemon-printed dress at the International Women of Courage Award ceremony made for a memorable look, too.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta frocks aside, the First Lady wore floral attire almost exclusively throughout the week. Just one day prior, she donned a navy floral dress with matching navy heels while visiting the Ukranian regufee center with Queen Letizia. (The two have been spending a lot of time together during the NATO Summit.) Another day before that, on June 27, she slipped into a pink floral frock as her off-duty outfit, while out in Madrid to unwind and shop after her formal engagements.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Jose Ramon Hernando/Europa Press via Getty Images

For an easy FLOTUS-approved summer look, opt for a floral dress like Biden’s and finish with your favorite walking-friendly shoe. The best part? Her exact mood-lifting style is still available to shop, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.