Being Jessica Chastain seems like a pretty good gig on a normal day but when the actor woke up this morning, she did so as an official Oscar winner. Nabbing the top acting prize for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, the ever-gracious Chastain knew all eyes would be on her at the award show — and made sure to look the part accordingly. Jessica Chastain’s entire Oscars 2022 look was built around her ombré Gucci dress, a sequin-covered, gold-and-lavender A-line number that perfectly complemented Chastain’s famously fiery coloring. Her Oscars beauty, from her nail color to her polished ponytail, was equally well-planned, with each component working to elevate her look individually as well as collectively. And though the evening was, um, rather unforgettable, Chastain’s victory — and how regal she looked claiming her gold statue — will forever be one of this year’s high notes.

Considering Chastain is one of Hollywood’s most beloved redheads, it makes sense that her long, copper hair would be styled to true perfection. For Oscars night, celebrity stylist Renato Campora (he also works with Maude Apatow and Amanda Seyfried) worked Chastain’s hair into a loose, mid-height, gleaming ponytail with the help of products by Madison Reed, Sisley-Paris, and Olivia Garden. Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle — who counts Mariah Carey and Blake Lively among his high-powered clientele — added plenty of shimmery glamour with a host of Charlotte Tilbury products — including some exciting new ones.

Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

“Jessica’s look tonight was created with the idea of keeping her look fresh and modern,” Campora explains in a press release. “I created a soft but textured modern ponytail to contrast the movement of her beautiful ‘30s-inspired dress.” To start prepping Chastain’s hair, Campora first started with a revitalizing color refresh, using the Madison Reed Color Therapy Mask in Zucca. The user-friendly mask deposits copper and gold tones to wake up brunette and red hair with plenty of dimension and shine. Next, Campora shares, “I prepped Jessica’s hair with Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Volumizing Spray to add volume and texture at the roots for long-lasting lift effect. I then began to dry Jessica’s hair using the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Hair Dryer.”

After thoroughly drying the hair, Campora says he then used the Olivia Garden Titanium + Ion Flat Iron to add that captivating, impossibly sleek finish, anchored by the shine-boosting Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris Revitalizing Fortifying Serum applied from midshaft to ends. Before assembling the actual ponytail, Campora brushed out Chastain’s hair with both his hands and the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Supreme Combo Paddle Brush for natural-looking texture before brushing it all straight back to meet teasing at the crown, created by the Olivia Garden Style Up Folding Teasing Brush. Finally, Campora says, “I gathered all of Jessica’s hair gently in my hands and tied it into a high ponytail securing it with an elastic. I pulled the front pieces out and twisted the pony with my fingers to keep it fresh and airy.” If there was a category for Best Ponytail (and really, there should be), Campora would dominate.

Over on the makeup side, Buckle is also all about the prep work. After first moisturizing Chastain from head to toe with La Mer’s The Treatment Lotion, The Hydrating Infused Emulsion, and Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Cream, Buckle created a flawless skin base with the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation (Buckle calls it one of his all-time favorites) and some strategic application of Magic Away Concealer. Chastain’s skin is immaculate and glowing as per usual thanks to a wash of as-yet-unreleased Pillow Talk Multi Glow in Romance Light, a blush-highlight hybrid powder that adds fairylike shimmer and warmth.

Chastain’s eyes are arguably the real star of this makeup look, though, Buckle isn’t shy about sharing his tricks of the trade. The Charlotte Darling Easy Eye Palette is credited for the dimensional copper sparkle across her lids, while Buckle says the Hollywood Flawless Eye Filters Palette is another all-time favorite. “These are such fine, refined metallics,” Buckle explains, holding the eyeshadows up in a behind-the-scenes Instagram story. To finish off the look, several coats of dramatic Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes mascara — “it gives a really nice lift to the outer corner” — and the Matte Revolution Lipstick in Super Cindy.

Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Finally, as the perfect finishing touch to tie the entire look together, Hollywood-favorite nail artist Julie Kandalec used a suite of Essie products for the star’s bright bronze manicure. “My inspiration was the light that Jessica’s character, Tammy Faye, instilled in the LGBTQ+ community,” Kandalec describes in a press release. “She gave hope and inspiration to the community out of her pure and loving heart. I wanted to create a nail look that reminded us of something that both Tammy and Jessica would wear.”

After starting with a manicure to prep the nails for polish, Kandalec laid down a coat of Essie First Base, which is infused with adhesive-boosting ingredients for long-lasting, chip-free polish. Next, Kandalec went in with a single coat of metallic copper shade Penny Talk before amping up the sparkle with a layer of Mani Thanks, a shimmer-filled champagne color. Finally, the colors are cemented with the Essie Gel-Setter Top Coat, and Chastain’s nails and cuticles get a quick hit of Apricot Cuticle Oil for moisture and a healthy shine.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chastain’s award-winning look even held up through the after-party, at which she took her hair down and let it tumble to her elbows. But really, her smile says it all — it was an evening she’ll always remember. To get Chastain’s shimmery champagne Oscars look, shop the exact products her glam team used below.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.