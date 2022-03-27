It seems no red carpet look at the 94th Academy Awards was complete without a diamond necklace strand (or two), colorful gemstone rings, and minimalist earrings — for those who wanted a more understated look. Celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross and Lily James arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles ready to show off their jewels and glamorous gowns. As photographers captured ensembles from every angle, some of the most stunning attendees photos highlighted the best red carpet jewelry at the 2022 Oscars.

Close-ups of Jessica Chastain’s jewelry, particularly her face-framing dangling earrings that were dripping in diamonds, coupled with her sequin Gucci gown, dazzled everyone and promptly reminded viewers why jewelry should never be an afterthought for important events.

And host Wanda Sykes certainly wanted to put a spotlight on her jewels as she wore a pair of oval diamond earrings with her white pantsuit set. Meanwhile, actors like Demi Singleton wanted a simple shimmer via paper clip-inspired earrings that complemented her purple Miu Miu dress.

And while the gowns and vibrant hues of the evening were certainly spectacles in and of themselves, the glamorous accessories clearly made statements as well. In fact, one might argue, some of the luxury jewelry of the evening deserved their own award ... most eye-catching, perhaps? All in all, the baubles at the 2022 Oscars were unforgettably beautiful. See all the stunning jewelry moments close-up, below.

Mila Kunis

All eyes on Kunis’ leaf drop diamond earrings, please.

Caitriona Balfe

Balfe’s bow motif necklace made an impeccable accessory statement on the red carpet.

Zendaya

The actor dressed up her Valentino ensemble with a bevy of Bvlgari jewelry. She wore the luxury label’s Serpenti High Jewelry necklace with over 13 carats of step cut diamonds set in white gold. She also chose multiple Serpenti Viper diamond bracelets and completed the look with diamond studs and multiple High Jewelry rings.

Jessica Chastain

Chastain walked the red carpet in a sequin Gucci gown and upped the drama with an array of jewelry, including dangling earrings, rings, and a bracelet.

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o’s gemstone earrings from De Beers Jewellers echoed the pattern found in her Prada dress.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross wore a dazzling necklace from Niwaka Collections.

H.E.R.

The singer went bold with the colors via a strapless highlighter-yellow Carolina Herrera dress and an emerald green diamond necklace.

Lily James

James styled her pink Atelier Versace dress with a coiled yellow diamond necklace.

Venus Williams

Williams’ Tiffany & Co. silver arm cuffs gave her warrior vibes on the red carpet.

Demi Singleton

The King Richard actor kept it dainty and elegant with paper clip-inspired earrings.

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet wore nine different jewelry pieces from Cartier with his custom Louis Vuitton look.

Wanda Sykes

The 2022 Oscars host proves sometimes all you need is a simple (giant) diamond earring to make a style impact.

Jada Pinkett Smith

Smith’s earrings created a wing-like effect.

Zoë Kravitz

The actor channeled old Hollywood glamour in a pink Saint Laurent gown and delicate diamond jewelry from Kwiat.

Chloe Bailey

Bailey’s sparkly earrings swung in the air as she walked down the red carpet.

Maddie Ziegler

Ziegler dressed up her black gown with a dazzling set of jewels from Swarovski.