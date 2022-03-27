Oh, the opulence! The glitz! The glamour! The most anticipated night of award season is here, and it’s in full, swinging force — the 94th Annual Academy Awards have begun. The awards show is canonically known for hosting a no-holds-barred red carpet, meaning the celebrities in attendance, with the assistance of their stylists and to the benefit of fashion fans, go all out. Thus far, the evening’s high-fashion offerings are no exception to the ceremony’s established reputation.

Consider Tracee Ellis Ross, who wore one of the best fashion looks from the 2022 Oscars: Her Carolina Herrera gown (from the Fall/Winter 2022 runway) was a glorious revelation in terms of sensual dressing and sartorial drama, not to mention one you’ll likely be ruminating on well after the golden trophies are tucked away and the red carpet is rolled up.

Stars like Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Lily James carried on 2022’s red carpet theme of shimmering opulence — James, for one, opted for pink glittery impact in a gown by Versace. There was Hilton Rothschild, too, who relied on a similar Jenny Packham gown covered in baby pink sequins (and feather sleeves!) to deliver a light-catching impact.

Scroll below for more of the most jaw-dropping fashion moments from the 2022 Oscars.

Lily James

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera dress, Niwaka Collections jewelry, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Tyler Ellis bag.

Jessica Chastain

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demi Singleton

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Saniyya Sidney

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Vanessa Hudgens

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Michael Kors.

Laverne Cox

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In August Getty Atelier and Dena Kemp jewelry.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In Jenny Packham.

More to come...