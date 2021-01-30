After a tough year — and then some — the beauty world is turning back to optimism. Beachy blonde highlights and cotton candy hair colors are popping up on stars; graphic '60s eyeliner invites you to once again spend 30-plus minutes on your morning routine; full-coverage foundation is trending on TikTok. And how does the nail world step up to the plate? The return of metallic nail polish, of course.

Though it's not quite everywhere... yet. So far, the Kardashian sisters have been leaders in the metallic nail revival. Both Kim and Khloé have been spotted with the super-shiny nails; Khloé opted for a lengthy, metallic silver French manicure with a V-shaped tip, while Kim wore multiple shades for a KKW Fragrance photoshoot. "Melting for these metallics," wrote celebrity nail technician Kim Truong on an Instagram post showing of Kim's shiny set. Additionally, Truong shared the metallic nail colors, which includes OPI's Tinsel, Tinsel ‘Lil Star ($10.50) and This Gold Sleighs Me ($10.50).

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish sported chrome nails for an upcoming Vanity Fair cover, courtesy of nail artist Tammy Taylor. The edgier effect was achieved by combining $28.95 Tammy Taylor I'm Not Tacky! Gel Top Coat, buffed chrome nail powder, and a top coat. The end result? Long, sharp nails that look like they're made out of sterling silver. (Prefer gold? Then just check out Cardi B's recent manicure, which used the richer and warmer shade to complement her sheer red dress.)

Luckily, you can get in on this trend while leaving the chrome powder and nail extensions to the pros. Ahead, the best metallic nail polishes for a cool, on-trend finish that you can paint on all by yourself — without spending hours on it.

