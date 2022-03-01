Blake Lively’s Latest Nail Look Is The Coolest Take On The French Manicure Trend

The French manicure train doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, and with so many inventive designs, it’s nearly impossible to get bored with the trend. At this week’s premiere her husband Ryan Reynolds’ film The Adam Project, Blake Lively wore a reverse French manicure, which may just be your new favorite look for spring. To complement the pastel shades of her 1960s-inspired chiffon Versace gown, celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein used a taupe-brown shade for the base of the manicure, adding a peachy-pink halfmoon at the cuticles.

“The look was inspired by a ‘60s bohemian cool girl and paired beautifully with the shades of her dress,” Gerstein said in a press email. “To get the look is pretty simple. I did a gel manicure and after applying base coat and curing, I applied LeChat Perfect Match Cocoa Kisses and using a small detail liner brush, added the moon shape brushing from cuticle to center, left to right, and right to left with LeChat Perfect Match Peach Charming. After two coats and curing in between, I applied topcoat and cured again.”

Gerstein also shared how she created Lievely’s gel pedicure, which looked stunning alongside her crystal-embellished Gucci sandals. The artist first used one coat of LeChat Perfect Match Peach Charming, then added a sheer coat of LeChat Perfect Match Marshmallow Gin (a creamy white polish) over top to lighten it up a bit.

The muted pastel shades used for Lively’s latest manicure are perfect spring nail inspiration, especially if you’re not into anything too bold and bright.

Ahead, shop the products Gerstein used and you’ll be one step closer to taking on the reverse manicure trend.

