Arguably the most glamorous night in Hollywood, the 94th Annual Academy Awards is a prime opportunity for celebrities to show off their very best looks from head to toe. While there’s certainly an expectation for stars to pull out all the stops when it comes to their fashion, many opt for classic, understated beauty choices. This way, the clothes can do the talking, while the makeup and hair play supporting roles. And if the Oscars has taught us anything, it’s that these parts are more than capable of stealing the show. While the events tend to lean more toward classic glam, the best 2022 Oscars red carpet beauty looks saw a healthy mix of timeless elegance and bold trends.

Stars like Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose made a strong case for natural, glowing makeup looks and simple hairstyles, while others like Lupita Nyong'o and Rita Moreno pulled out much more daring looks. Laverne Cox and Zendaya even surprised everyone with jaw-dropping styles that may just indicate upcoming beauty trends for spring and summer (gilded nails, anyone?). Ahead, get the scoop on the best beauty looks from this year’s Oscars red carpet and brace yourself for some seriously stunning moments from the biggest stars.

Jessica Chastain

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain’s sequined gown called for a simple beauty look, which she delivered with soft, rosy makeup and a sleek ponytail.

Ariana DeBose

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose’s ultra-chic pantsuit look was complemented by a choppy pixie cut, smokey eyes, and glowing skin.

Nicole Kidman

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman’s bright red lipstick is the star of her glam look, thanks to the beautiful way it pops against her baby blue dress.

Zendaya

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Perhaps a nod to her lead role on Euphoria, Zendaya graced the red carpet with a hint of shimmer on her eyes, as well as a sweeping updo and glossy nude lip.

Lupita Nyong'o

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

To match her golden, glittery ensemble, Lupita Nyong'o added a pop of metallic eyeshadow along with some bold winged eyeliner.

Vanessa Hudgens

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens’ matte brown lipstick puts a ‘90s spin on her sultry glam moment.

Billie Eilish

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Billie Eilish’s soft glam makeup and simple, retro-inspired hairstyle let the drama of her ruffle-laden dress be the star of the show.

Zoë Kravitz

ANGELA WEISS / Contributor/Getty Images

Of course, Kravitz’s signature cat-eye was present on the Oscars red carpet, along with a chic set of baby bangs and sleek bun.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Red lipstick was the star of the Oscars carpet, and Tracee Ellis Ross paired hers with a barely-there makeup look and sleek low bun.

Mila Kunis

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

Mila Kunis’ soft blush eyeshadow and fashion-forward fluffy hair left her looking absolutely stunning on the Oscars red carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion

Momodu Mansaray / Staff/ Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion always knows how to bring the drama on the red carpet, and at the Oscars that meant perfectly laid baby hairs, an elegant chignon, and a seriously pretty nude smokey eye.

Kristen Stewart

Mike Coppola / Staff/ Getty Images

The actor stayed true to her tomboy style with platinum waves styled in a voluminous flip (styled by Adir Abergel for Virtue) and a diffused cat eye.

Jada Pinkett Smith

ANGELA WEISS / Contributor/ Getty Images

Pinkett Smith looked regal in her dramatic emerald gown, especially paired with her endless, fluffy lashes, creamy nude lipstick, and signature buzzed head.

More to come...