Winter might not be over just yet, but things are certainly headed in the right direction with warmer days starting to make an appearance here and there. There’s consensus that spring can’t come fast enough but, while you wait, use this time wisely to transition your skin care from winter to spring. Thankfully, the best skin care launches of March 2022 (including the La Mer Treatment Lotion) are tailored with skin renewal in mind.

You’re likely still dealing with some dryness, so products that offer a surge of hydration are welcomed springtime additions. Hyaluronic acid packed products (like Summer Fridays' new serum) are a good everyday staple to slip into your routine. This month there’s also a focus on exfoliating products that help to reinvigorate dull winter skin. But there’s more than one type of exfoliator (think: gentle toners like a flower acid option from Goop, or a daily moisturizer like the newest one from Dr. Dennis Gross).

Another category that’s popping up this month in droves is body care — including Kate Somerville’s new 3-in-1 all over scrub — as well as a handful of exceptional new sunscreens to incorporate into your routine (because sun care is for everyday).

Keep reading to discover the best March skin care launches that will help achieve that head-to-toe glow your skin’s been craving.

