From her role as an ambassador for K-beauty brand Hera to head-turning appearances at Paris Fashion Week, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has become one of the It Girls to watch when it comes to beauty trends. And one of the K-pop star’s favorite ways to express herself? Her manicure. From au naturale to colorful and embellished, she’s always keeping fans guessing when it comes to her nails, and her latest look is right on trend for spooky season. For her Oct. 16 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jennie sported blood red aura nails for a Halloween-y take on the otherwise ethereal style.

Aura nails, which have won over stylish celebs like Megan Fox and Dua Lipa, haven’t lost much steam since first gaining popularity a few years back. The circle gradient design tends to have a cosmic sensibility to it, but different color combinations can really change up the vibe. For example, neons in summer feel playful and energetic, and deeper, darker hues feel much more moody. Jennie’s manicure, which radiates from a cherry red center to a midnight black exterior, is definitely in the latter category — making it a great option for anyone in need of chic October nail ideas.

The “Mantra” singer’s mani was the handiwork of nail artist to the stars Zola Ganzorigt, who credited Chicago-based creator Sarah Haidar as her inspiration for the look. To get the effect, Ganzorigt used OPI shades Black Onyx and Big Apple Red, and opted for a short, square shape. The black and red combo was a perfect match for Jennie’s performance ensemble, which consisted of black, utensil-adorned short shorts, a white tank, and layered red beaded necklace. Her vampy nails offered a cool contrast with her otherworldly makeup, featuring the classic K-beauty blurry lip in a soft red and iridescent, glowy cheeks.

Of course blood red (like Selena Gomez’s recent cherry cider hue) and black nails are nothing new for this time of year — after all, who doesn’t love a good Lincoln Park After Dark or Malaga Wine? However, Jennie’s ombré approach might just give you a fresh new way to try them this season. Equal parts chic and spooky? This manicure is a natural pairing for all your witchy and ghoulish Halloween costumes, but it won’t feel out of place when worn day-to-day with your fall wardrobe favorites.