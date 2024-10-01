For those who have been itching to binge-watch their favorite scary movies or gorge themselves on candy corn, October is finally here — so you can officially go all in for spooky season. You may already have your costume planned and might be counting down the days till the 31st, but there are other ways you can exhibit your Halloween pride before the big day — like through your manicure. Try displaying that hallow’s eve energy throughout the entire month by choosing a fierce or frightening manicure that gets you excited in anticipation. There are so many ways to get creative. The best October nail ideas take the month’s mysterious and sinister aura, but make it chic and wearable for everyday.

To get you inspired, TZR has rounded up a list of nail art designs that are a mix of spine-chilling, adorably daunting, and more understated nods to the seasonal vibe. Below, you’ll find ink-blotted tips, cutesy ghost motifs, fanciful patterns, and more. Whether you’re fully leaning into the season or are going the more relaxed route, there are options for everyone.

Keep reading for tons of manicure inspiration that your nail tech will love. These looks are eerie-sistable.

Autumnal Tones

For those who prefer to take more demure approach towards the haunted holiday, an easy way to represent the mood without feeling like you’re doing too much is by opting for festive colors. This nail artist used a burnt orange with differing designs like crocodile print and tortoiseshell. It feels seasonally appropriate and on-theme without looking too on the nose.

Inked Out

If you’re someone who enjoys leaning into the darker elements of the season, this one is for you. These ink-blotted smoky tips make you fingers look like they’re riddled with dark magic. Everyone will want to take a closer look at your morose manicure.

To The Bone

Who knew that skeletons could be so chic? This gunmetal bone-printed nail art feels really elevated, but still fits the atmosphere of this time of year. This is great for someone who has a more refined personal style and it will look even more stylish when paired with skeletal Halloween makeup.

Ghosts & Ghouls

There is nothing wrong with avoiding the scariness and taking the cutesy approach to the often frightening celebration. Try upgrading an adorable classic ghost design with a touch of gold chrome. This nail artist added the yellow sheen in the form of spider webs, stars, and piping for the ghosts and ghouls.

Whimsical Prints

Any Tim Burton fans? If you plan on watching The Nightmare Before Christmas this year, this look totally personifies Sally. The spirals, aura print, and celestial bodies embody a fun and whimsical spirit that aligns with the beloved character.

Pretty Plum

Not everybody loves nail art, and if you’re one of those people, a plum purple is the hue for you. It captures the moody feeling, while still reading versatile and elegant.

Chocolate Croc

This past summer saw crocodile print as a major nail trend, but you don’t have to stop wearing it this fall. Coffee-colored shades are all the rage right now, so the perfect way to get wear out of both trends is to combine them. A chocolate-brown croc print is hyperrealistic and will look so fashionable with neutral-toned outfits and warm makeup looks.

Half & Half

With the Wicked movie coming into theaters next month, it’s time to whip out your greens. This Elphaba-like pattern features a black French tip that is half-painted with a juicy metallic green. Add matching emerald body paint and a black witch hat, and your costume will be complete.

Witchy Motifs

Whether you’ve spent time on #witchtok or are just into the sorceress aesthetic, these witchy motifs are super cute, yet still give off a supernatural vibe (if you’re into that). The pops of baby blue also add a sweet, feminine touch to contrast the pitch black.

Technicolor Half-Moons

Rainbow color schemes aren’t just reserved for the warmer months. As the weather cools, all you have to do is turn away from neons and replace them with muted shades. Here, the nail artist used a burgundy, olive green, navy, and red.