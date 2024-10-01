You can always count on a Chanel show to deliver the most talked-about moments of Paris Fashion Week. This time around, though, the Spring/Summer 2025 presentation took that already-towering reputation and dialed it up to epic proportions — both on the actual runway and just outside of the venue. Really, this made the sidewalk surrounding the Grand Palais as elite as any red carpet you could imagine. There, BLACKPINK’s Jennie debuted blonde hair, an icy-cold shade of platinum that instantly sent her millions of global fans into an excited spiral. It takes serious star power to make headlines amidst a Chanel show, but that’s all in a day’s work for the K-pop singer.

Jennie kept the big reveal a secret until she actually appeared outside of the runway show, dressed in a ribbed turquoise set by the design house — a brilliantly bright color that really made her new platinum hair pop. Considering her role as a global ambassador for the brand, choosing this moment to unveil a new aesthetic era makes a lot of sense. She opted for one of the iciest shades of blonde possible, anchored by ever so slightly darker roots that gave it all a more natural feel. Jennie finally posted the change on social media a few hours after the show in a series of three different photodumps, but didn’t offer an explanation or even too many details beyond a simple caption reading, “She’s blonde.”

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Interestingly, the change followed another unexpected hair shakeup from the star. The day before the show, she teased a new music project — slated to arrive on Oct. 11 — with a teaser trailer of her in pink hair, biting into a blood-filled cherry. Does this new shade of platinum fit in with a larger aesthetic shift ahead of that upcoming musical era?

Of course, Jennie’s dramatic transformation was one of a few key celebrity moments at the Chanel show. She was joined by fellow A-listers like Lupita Nyong’o, Margaret Qualley, Naomi Campbell, and more. Riley Keogh even ended the show on a literal high note as she closed out the presentation with a rendition of Prince’s “When Doves Cry.”

Only time will tell what Jennie’s blonde reveal truly means — fortunately, it doesn’t seem like fans will have to wait too long, too.