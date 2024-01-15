If you recently watched Saltburn and are now jumping onto the Jacob Elordi bandwagon, welcome aboard. While his top-notch acting chops and that one bathtub scene (IYKYK) undeniably brought you here, his stellar style — on and off the red carpet — is more than enough to solidify you as a devotee for life. Ever since Elordi first stormed onto the scene in 2018’s The Kissing Booth, he’s established himself as one to watch on the fashion front. And it’s not just his ability to make a leather jacket look amazing or his Princess Diana-esque tastes (he loves a chunky knit and light-wash jeans just as much as she did) that makes him stand out: He also has a extensive designer handbag collection that rivals the likes of Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez. Yes, it’s that good.

Elordi’s affinity for the accessory actually stems from his Australian upbringing. In a November 2023 interview with GQ, the Euphoria actor shared that: “Where I grew up, we had a culture where you wore bum bags, fanny packs. When I leave home, I need to have a certain thing from every category with me in case I get bored — a book, a notepad, rolls of film, a camera, a pen.” However, as Elordi has established himself as a fashion It guy these past few years, his carry-all repertoire has undergone quite the lavish transformation, with pieces collected from Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and more. He doesn’t limit himself to one sort of silhouette either. While the star certainly has a soft spot for sleek crossbody bags, Elordi has also been known to rock a Valentino shoulder bag or a Fendi Baguette (watch out, Sarah Jessica Parker — you have some competition).

We’re still waiting to see Elordi tote around a a timeless Hermès Birkin 30 or a Jennifer Lawrence-approved Dior Saddle Bag, but, in the meantime, join us in gushing over seven of his most incredible arm candy moments ahead.

Valentino Locò Calfskin Shoulder Bag

Alessandro Levati/Getty Images Entertainment

An eveningwear staple among sartorial muses like Beyoncé, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya, Valentino Locò Shoulder Bag worked for Elordi’s daytime look thanks to the addition of understated light-wash jeans, a slightly oversized navy blue polo, sneakers (also from Valentino), and a boater hat. The clutch’s burgundy hue was a particularly timely choice for the actor, given he was in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, where the shade was dominating the runway. He could’ve styled it with a longer strap, but by keeping it short and at his shoulder, his final ‘fit felt refined and modern.

Bottega Veneta Medium Andiamo

Stoianov-bambam / BACKGRID

It’s possible Elordi was inspired by Emily Ratajkowski’s superb dog-walking ensembles when he styled a look to take his four-legged friend, Layla on a walk in L.A. (not pictured: the cutest golden retriever ever). The actor appeared laidback yet still chic, courtesy of this olive green crewneck, gray biker shorts, white beanie, and the pièce de résistance — his Bottega Veneta Medium Andiamo. Complete with the label’s signature weaved leather and varying handle lengths, it’s everything you could want in an everyday bag. And as evidenced by Elordi’s gym-ready moment, it can elevate any outfit with ease.

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

In 2023, designer runway shows like Coach and Loewe spearheaded the enormous duffle bag trend, which Elordi tapped into while en route to the Venice Film Festival in August. The actor posed for paparazzi with the roomy tote in tow, which was a fresh-off-the-runway design from Pharrell Williams’ first collection as Creative Director of Louis Vuitton. His carryall was covered in a bright yellow monogram print, which brightened up Elordi’s seemingly simple separates. And while his exact style is no longer available, an option with canary-colored straps, handles, and trim has a similar effect.

Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment

Over the years, Elordi’s reserved his fashion week appearances for only a select few brands, Bottega Veneta being one of them. He arrived at the label’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 presentation in a black co-ord, which let his statement sling — AKA the Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette in a classic chocolate brown color — grab all the attention. The crossbody silhouette served as a no-fuss option as it carried his must-haves for the day — a non-negotiable when it comes to navigating a hectic fashion week schedule.

Burberry Wallet Crossbody

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Putting a pause on his penchant for spacious shoulder bags, Elordi checked into the Burberry Fall/Winter 2020 runway show with a slim wallet crossbody slung across his chest. His Burberry pouch held quite literally only the necessities — most likely nothing more than his phone and a lip balm — but felt so right against his baggy basics, including a chain metal-embellished white T-shirt, gray slacks, and white sneakers.

Fendi Baguette

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment

While the Fendi Baguette aficionado, Carrie Bradshaw, always opts for a version with a bit more glitz and glamour (see: a hot pink sequin style), Elordi made the posh purse stand out in all black. Just a week before his fashion week debut, he attended a Fendi event in New York, where he coordinated his baguette to his graphic sweater and sleek trousers.

Burberry Olympia Pouch Bag

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment

You can truly never go wrong with a divine neutral number like the Burberry Olympia Pouch Bag. Elordi’s take on the bag was giving major dark academia vibes what with his preppy brown knit and bulky lace-up boots. Channel Elordi’s outfit or do a complete 180 by coupling it with a grungy denim midi skirt and a relaxed sweatshirt (but keep the boots, duh).