Whether you spent your New Year’s Eve hitting up club after club, catching up on some R&R at a wellness resort, or watching the ball drop at home in cozy PJs, there’s a high chance your outfit included at least one sparkly selection. Did you go the classic NYE route with a sequin-heavy mini dress or a bedazzled matching set? Or perhaps, you were all sparkled out by the time Dec. 31 rolled around, so instead, you filled your glitz quota with jewels and statement silhouettes. It seems Beyoncé was in the latter category, as she opted for a plaid skirt set for her New Year’s Eve outfit in lieu of sparkles.

On the evening of Dec. 31, while we were all popping Champagne or maybe reapplying lip gloss before kissing someone at midnight, Beyoncé turned out one last incredible look, which she shared with her 319 million Instagram followers. The singer styled an en vogue co-ord that was noticeably missing some shine, but certainly wasn’t lacking in style. Her OOTN started out with an oversized tweed plaid blazer from Thom Browne, which she paired with the matching pleated mini skirt, both in timeless gray neutrals. To add a bit of a twist to her ensemble, she layered a semi-sheer white bustier top underneath the jacket. The “Energy” singer rounded out her look with white rectangular sunglasses from Oscar & Frank, ankle-strap pointy pumps, and a Maison Margiela leather shoulder bag. In one photo included in the NYE IG dump, Beyoncé offered a closeup of her jewels for the evening, a pearl-shaped diamond necklace presumably from Tiffany & Co — although, it wasn’t featured in her final ‘fit.

Even though the fashion muse’s latest look was a seemingly minimalist approach to NYE style, her December rotation was full of flashy, seasonal numbers. One of our favorite glittery get-ups from Beyoncé’s most recent outings was the ALAÏA gown she wore to a Salvador, Brazil premiere event for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. The dress featured a coordinating cape, hood, as well as a thigh-high slit. And we can’t stop thinking about the sequin Prada hot pants she wore while savoring high-end wine with Jay-Z.

If you’re looking to tap into the “new year, new me” vibes and revamp your wardrobe this January, you can’t go wrong with channeling Beyoncé’s NYE numbers. Treat yourself to a Queen Bey-approved outfit with the curated edit below.