Playing it safe on the red carpet is not Florence Pugh’s M.O. The actor is fearless with her fashion choices, whether that’s wearing a sheer purple gown at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 show or rocking a plunging neckline, cutout look from the maison to the Oppenheimer premiere in the United Kingdom. She seemingly loves a statement look — or lewk, if you will. In addition to her penchant for donning see-through pieces, she also loves to wear color.

The Don’t Worry Darling actor has experimented with every shade in the rainbow, from periwinkle purple to fuchsia pink to a Tinker Bell-inspired minty green (see her Valentino bodysuit ensemble at a Tiffany & Co. event back in April.) Likewise, Pugh enjoys changing up her hair color every so often, too, in order to stun her fans. One day she has dipped-dyed purple strands and the next she’s chopped off all her hair and dyed it pink. At the aforementioned Oppenheimer movie event, she added a bit of orange into her short strands to match the colors of the red carpet. If you think you’ll be bored of the star’s next fashion (or beauty) move, you won’t be as she’ll surely keep you on your toes.

Ahead, TZR rounded up the most daring looks Pugh’s worn so far to press events, spanning from her first red carpet at age 18 to her latest look at the Oppenheimer soirée.

2023

The actor attended the Oppenheimer U.K. premiere in a fiery red gown from Valentino’s Spring 2023 couture collection.

2023

Pugh styled her pale pink buzzcut with a denim Moschino mini dress and gold accessories from Tiffany & Co. and Maria Tash at a photo call for Oppenheimer in London.

2023

She stole the show at Haute Couture week in a sheer periwinkle Valentino gown.

2023

Pugh kept it casual with a dash of spice in a cropped crewneck top and sheer maxi skirt from Valentino at the label’s Fall/Winter 2023 show.

2022

The actor is the picture of elegance in this timeless Victoria Beckham Spring 2023 gown.

2022

The star opted for a sheer matching set from Valentino while on her way to a party.

2022

Pugh tapped into the Barbiecore trend at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022 show.

2021

The actor looked trendy in head-to-toe Valentino at the world premiere for the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

2020

Pugh stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton sequin gown, which featured a sexy slit and plunging neckline, at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

2019

She wore a beautiful baby blue midi dress with orange accents to the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival.

2019

Pugh wore a Monse patterned shirt dress while attending a Teen Vogue Young Hollywood party.

2018

The actor looked polished and professional in this sheer top and trouser combo at a screening for King Lear in London.

2016

Pugh rocked a pleated midi dress from Milly to the Evening Standard Film Awards.

2014

She brought dark and moody vibes to her very first red carpet in a black, plunging neckline jumpsuit.