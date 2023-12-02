When it comes to her handbag collection, Jennifer Lawrence tends to stick to the classics. Although she’ll work in the occasional patterned purse or metallic mini bag, generally her bags of choice come in a neutral color and traditional shapes and sizes. On the daily, Lawrence can often be seen in a casual black crossbody bag or a structured leather tote. Both of these options scream practicality, which makes sense for the actor. As a working mother with a busy schedule, Lawrence’s goal is likely centered on fitting all her must-haves into one easy-to-carry bag that can just be thrown over her shoulder while she’s headed out the door.

In terms of brands, J Law’s bag designers of choice range from more quiet luxury labels to more logo-laden fashion houses. If you look closely at some of the actor’s off-duty moments, you’ll notice her devotion to elegant and uncluttered bags from The Row. For nights out, however, she may be spotted with something a bit more flashy, like the hard-to-find Dior Kaleidoscope Saddle Bag. And, of course, she always come up with an equally stylish fit to match.

Ahead, TZR rounded up six of Lawrence's most frequented bags and how she incorporates them into her personal style.

Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

You can truly never go wrong with a simple structured silhouette, and this Loewe Puzzle Fold Tote is one of Lawrence’s go-tos. The actor was pictured walking down the street with the bag earlier this month, pairing it with a camel-colored coat, a yellow turtleneck sweater, and white jeans. Her love for the accessory likely stems from its functionality and ability to travel well — the puzzle detailing allows it to fold completely flat in a suitcase or carry-on.

The Row Large Slouchy Banana Bag

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The most seen bag from Lawrence’s handbag rotation is most definitely the Large Slouchy Banana Bag by The Row. In June of this year Lawrence was spotted wearing this bag in the most casual, yet chic way — with a pair of black trousers, a white tee, and a baseball cap. The crossbody fit is super comfortable and it’s an easy no-fuss carrier that can hold a lip balm, wallet, sunglasses, Airpods, keys, water bottle, and even a paperback, kindle, or some snacks while you’re on the run.

Small Lady Dior Bag

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While a large crossbody is the best bag for everyday use, it’s not the best vibe for a formal or evening look. If you’re looking for a smaller luxury bag that comes with a crossbody option and is still night-out-friendly, the Small Lady Dior bag might just be the one for you. In July 2022, Lawrence met up with her husband and his parents for dinner wearing a checked midi dress, yellow mules, and her itty bitty Lady Dior. The actor opted to forgo the crossbody strap and kept things simple for the night, because all you really need to go out are your credit card, ID and your favorite lip combo, right?

The Row Margaux 17 Leather Tote

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Back in March of this year, Lawrence donned another sleek and chic by one of her favorites, The Row. The actor styled the warm brown Margaux 17 Leather Tote with a long coat, black sweater, blue jeans, and green sneakers. This is definitely the bag for the fashion girl who loves to bring her entire apartment with her. Whether you’r headed to a coffee shop to get some work done, going to your favorite pilates class, or venturing on a prolonged shopping day, this bag will have you covered. Lawrence was spotted with this tote at JFK on Mar. 19, so safe to say it is TSA-friendly.

Dior Saddle Bag

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Yet again, it becomes clear that when Lawrence finds a brand that she likes, she sticks to it. While seen out in Manhattan in July 2022, Lawrence styled a tan maxi dress with sandals, brown sunnies, and the Dior Saddle Bag. Unfortunately, for those who want the exact replica, it appears that this Kaleidoscopic print is only available on resale sites, but that doesn’t mean you can’t achieve the look. The more classic blue monogram printed saddle bag has the same vibe and is just as iconic.

Simon Miller Lame Lopsy Metallic Vegan Leather Top-Handle Bag

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In a more unexpected move by Lawrence, she took a step away from her go-to neutral tones and rocked the gold metallic Lame Lopsy Top-Handle Bag by Simon Miller while seen in New York City in September 2022. She paired the bag with a black bodycon dress and neon green kitten heels. We might not know where the actor is headed, but this is a great example of how to spice up an otherwise basic dress with your accessories.