All The Mesmerizing 2021 Grammys Fashion Looks You Shouldn’t Miss

Last year’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards narrowly missed the red carpet upending by the COVID-19 pandemic — the show occurred two months before the U.S. started quarantining. This time around, however, the event will have to adopt the same social distance-appropriate routes as other award shows. Sunday night’s event was a hybrid mix of outdoor sets at the Los Angeles Convention Center and remote appearances from your favorite artists. Despite shifting to a partially virtual experience, celebrities still brought their best fashion looks to the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Yes, the red carpet spirit lived on through early arrivals, such as musicians H.E.R. and Debi Nova’s outfits. As fans know, there are no rules on what to wear to the Grammys red carpet — you can show up in a dramatic archival piece or a jaw-dropping plunging neckline dress. And tonight, celebs held strong to this notion by wearing looks that spoke to their personal styles. One of the benefits of being remote, too, in a look that would take up two, or even three, seats in an auditorium is that there’s space for you to move and be as extravagant as you darn well please. Plus, right after one takes home that Grammy, they can switch off the computer, change into pajamas, and go straight to bed.

Ahead, all the best fashion looks from the Grammys you shouldn’t miss.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Cynthia Erivo

Erivo didn’t need to physically step foot on the red carpet in order to shine in this sequin Louis Vuitton dress. She followed up with the most stunning jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Lizzo

The singer opted for color at the 2021 Grammys by selecting this strapless ruched dress from Balmain. She wore matching colored custom shoes from Stuart Weitzman.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Halle Bailey

Courtesy of Greg Williams for Louis Vuitton

The singer wore a mini dress from Louis Vuitton, which channeled the golden hues of a Grammys award.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Chloe Bailey

Courtesy of Jahmad Balugo for Louis Vuitton

Matching her sister in gold, Chloe Bailey wore a similar look from Louis Vuitton that she styled with sheer gloves.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: H.E.R.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The nominated artist walked the red carpet in an embroidered velvet robe-like plum dress and bottoms from Dundas’ Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Doja Cat

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer and rapper didn’t hold back on the details in her plunging neckline, feathered gown from Roberto Cavalli.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Mickey Guyton

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer, who was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for her song "Black Like Me" arrived in a floral embellished gown from Valentino.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Brittany Howard

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nominated for five Grammys tonight, Howard walked the red carpet in a black coat and dress ensemble.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Debi Nova

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nova, nominated for Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album, walked the red carpet in a Georges Chakra hot pink strapless cocktail dress from the Spring/Summer 2020 Couture collection.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Brandi Carlile

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The singer opted for a smart metallic suit and boots pairing in lieu of the typical gown and heels.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: HAIM

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The trio, nominated for two awards including Best Album, wore custom Prada for the special night.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Noah Cyrus

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer Noah Cyrus wowed in Schiaparelli.

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Jhené Aiko

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Best Fashion Looks At The 2021 Grammys: Dua Lipa

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer and performer wore a sheer Versace gown.

