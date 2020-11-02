ICYMI: There’s a new Gucci bag on the market — the Jackie 1961. Earlier this fall, the Italian fashion house reissued its iconic Jackie handbag, a favorite style named after former first lady Jackie Kennedy. It’s only been a few months since the label reintroduced the modern iteration of the design, but Gucci's new Jackie 1961 bag has quickly become a celebrity favorite.

Much like Kennedy, Gucci’s Jackie bag is an emblem for timeless fashion. A popular style from the ‘60s and ‘70s, the hobo bag became one of the luxury label’s signature designs. Creative director Alessandro Michele reimagined the silhouette this year using a vintage style from his archive as inspiration. Michele’s version takes a more contemporary approach, sleek, smaller in size, and in a handful of playful colors. The saddlebag still has the classic appeal of the original, but feels a bit more versatile in the modern age.

The ease of wear is clear when you take a look at how a handful of the entertainment industry’s leading ladies are putting their own spin on the style. Elle Fanning opted for a sleek airport look, Jodie Turner-Smith went for a cozy layered ensemble, and Cate Blanchett put together a polished '70s-inspired outfit. Read on to see how celebs are making fall's It-bag their own, and to get inspired to try the style out yourself, too.

How Celebrities Are Wearing Gucci's Jackie 1961 Bag: Elle Fanning

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Elle Fanning gave her cozy travel outfit — which features a camel trench coat, white trousers, and black thong sandals — a pop of color with a teal crossbody iteration of the Jackie 1961 bag.

How Celebrities Are Wearing Gucci's Jackie 1961 Bag: Jodie Turner-Smith

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Queen & Slim actor Jodie Turner-Smith — who just landed the role of Anne Boleyn in a new series — wore the white version of Gucci's updated signature style with a retro-inspired outfit comprising of a long-sleeve top, a fur vest, check print pants, and brogues.

How Celebrities Are Wearing Gucci's Jackie 1961 Bag: Cate Blanchett

Courtesy of Gucci

Cate Blanchett opted for a '70s-inspired ensemble earlier this fall, wearing a navy Gucci jumpsuit with a matching GG belt to go with the black top-handle style of the Jackie 1961.

How Celebrities Are Wearing Gucci's Jackie 1961 Bag: Amandla Stenberg

Marcus Ingram/GC Images/Getty Images

For a more trend-forward approach, Amandla Stenberg gave her new Gucci bag a touch of '90s grunge with a black statement T-shirt, a plaid pleated skirt, and black high-top sneakers. The actor finished the look with a choker and a gold watch.