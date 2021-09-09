Model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes just tied the knot with her longtime partner Juan David Borrero. Borerro is the director of international markets at Snapchat and Tookes was hired to promote the app’s Group Stories feature in 2016. They went on a lunch outing and as they say — the rest is history. For her special day, Tookes wore a wedding dress from Zuhair Murad. According to her Instagram, the model knew all along that she wanted a bridal dress from the Lebanese designer.

“I wanted him to make my dress from the moment I walked in his first couture show,” she told Vogue. “I sent him my inspiration, and he drew up the most beautiful and timeless dress that I have ever seen.”

The bride shared a series of images from the wedding on her Instagram page. The couture gown featured a 15-foot-long train and intricate lace detailing on the veil, around the neckline, and down the bodice. Tookes decided to leave the bottom half of the dress — a shiny, bell-shaped overskirt — fairly minimal, with delicate lace detailing on the upper half. For shoes, the model wore custom satin heels by CFDA American designer Sarah Flint. The star kept her jewelry simple, wearing only a pair of diamond earrings by Ritani and her engagement ring. In the meantime, Borrero opted for a classic look that consisted of a double-breasted tuxedo by Armani. The couple celebrated their wedding in Borerro’s native home Ecuador by hosting an intimate enchanted garden ceremony 30 minutes outside of the country’s capital, Quito.

On social media, Tookes encouraged her fans to share their best guesses on who inspired her wedding dress. Take a glance at the comments section under the post and you'll notice that many people said Grace Kelly. (The actor wore a dreamy, fairytale gown by American costume designer Helen Rose during her wedding to Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956). Take a closer look at Tookes’ gown and the inspiration behind her bridal design will become crystal clear.

Grace Kelly’s Wedding Dress:

(+) Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images (+) Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Although Tookes’ wedding dress was custom-made, you can still take elements of her wedding day ensemble and work them into your own look. Seek out white gowns with a high neckline and lace sleeves. The ballgown design should also ideally have a 15-foot-long train. If you feel like you wouldn’t be able to drag that down the aisle, however, you can opt for a shorter length train. Shop similar dress options to Tookes’ Zuhair Murad number, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.