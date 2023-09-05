The usual hustle and bustle you would normally associate with the red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival is a tad more muted this year. Because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA labor strike, many stars are forbidden to promote their creative projects, therefore dwindling down the pool of attendees at this cinematic event. Still, several stars managed to make it to Italy for the parties and red carpet, bringing their best fashion looks to the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Actor Emma Corrin caused quite the stir when they stepped off a boat in a cardigan and underwear look from Miu Miu. The pant-less outfit came from the label’s Fall 2023 collection and was one of the more daring looks we spotted at the film festival. And earlier in the week Amal Clooney, who was one of the first celebrity arrivals to the event, wore several dresses that were sourced from Tab Vintage. Our favorite? A lacy blush number by John Galliano for Christian Dior. As for Euphoria actor Sydney Sweeney, she brought old Hollywood glamour to every room she walked into. The star wore a mix of sweet and extravagant gowns from the likes of Miu Miu and Armani Privé.

See these outfits and more of our favorite fashion moments from the event, below.

Amal Clooney

Clooney wore a John Galliano for Christian Dior gown from the Fall 2000 collection.

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney wore a pink Miu Miu dress with crystal wrap sandals.

Cailee Spaeny

The Priscilla actor wore a beaded gown with a plunging neckline from Miu Miu.

Emma Corrin

Corrin wore a full Miu Miu pant-less look from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Sadie Sink

The Stranger Things actor wore a sparkly Armani dress.

Camila Mendes

Mendes wore a floral, beaded Miu Miu gown.

Leona Lewis

Lewis wore a fiery red gown.

Michelle Rodriguez

The Fast & Furious actor wore a sequin and crystal gown from Alberta Ferretti’s Resort 2024 collection.

Kate Beckinsale

Beckinsale wore a sheer Georges Chakra Couture gown with Chopard jewelry.

Adriana Lima

Lima wore a glistening black gown from Pinko.

Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney wore a strapless Armani Privé gown with Bvlgari jewelry.