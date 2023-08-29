If you’ve spent time on social media this summer, you’ll know that food-inspired fashion and beauty aesthetics went viral on Instagram and TikTok. It seems like everyone is reading off their grocery list and then basing their wardrobes around their favorite drink or fruit — think latte makeup, tomato girl summer, blueberry milk nails, and even hard-boiled egg girl. (Has the internet gone too far with this one? We’ll save this discussion for another time.) This week, if you haven’t heard yet, it’s unofficially “strawberry girl” summer. And, Hailey Bieber’s pioneering the look with her red outfits and new beauty product: the Rhode x Krispy Kreme strawberry glazed doughnut peptide lip treatment.

On Aug. 28, the model fully embraced the fruity fashion vibe while doing press for her latest launch. She first appeared on Good Morning America, where she opted for a Vivienne Westwood red dress from its Fall/Winter 2023/24 collection. She styled the piece with a “B” letter pendant necklace, which she previously wore to girls’ night with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid over the weekend. Bieber then finished off her monochrome moment with a color-coordinated purse from Ferragamo and Maison Ernest leather mules.

For her second outfit on the media tour, she changed into a white mini dress from Marc Jacobs’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection, accessorizing with the same Ferragamo bag and Manolo Blahnik mules. This outfit proved that one needn’t wear head-to-toe red to channel the sweet fruit’s aesthetic — in fact, her white dress loosely reminded us of the whipped cream on top of strawberry shortcakes.

As she left the Krispy Kreme flagship store in Times Square, Bieber was spotted in a strapless Ermanno Scervino mini dress paired with the same Maison Ernest mules from her first look and a new top-handle mini bag. She styled her cinnamon-colored hair in a slicked-back bun and once again wore her bubble “B” pendant, which we assume is a reference to her last name.

If you’re wondering how the term strawberry girl summer came about, Bieber coined it earlier this month when she offered a sneak peek at her skincare drop. The phrase was a hit with her fans and now she’s leaning into red hues with gusto, from wearing a red dress on date nights with Justin Bieber to showing her IG followers her strawberry-embelished manicure. Based on her dressing pattern so far, you can likely expect several more strawberry girl summer outfits from her before autumn officially arrives.

And if you, too, are taken with the look, add the pieces below into your checkout cart to channel the aesthetic.