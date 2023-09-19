No matter how pumped you are about getting dressed in the mornings, a gray rainy day can leave you stumped about what to wear. Jeans are often a no go lest they stick to your legs when wet... and rain boots? They’re often quite clunky, and don’t go with many 9-to-5 outfits. But the next time you’re feeling less than enthused about your wardrobe choices, take a page out of Kendall Jenner’s book and simply choose a bright yellow coat. This single piece not only instantly zhuzhs up your overall outfit, but the mood-boosting shade may also make you crack a small smile. (Or, at least Jenner’s outerwear did that for this editor.)

The model was spotted in the cheerful number this week while walking down the street in New York City. The sleek ‘90s-inspired silhouette featured a row of buttons down the front and a sharp collar. She styled it with a gray tank top, black trousers, and what appeared to be black pumps (as it is hard to tell from the front angle). Jenner shielded her eyes from the paparazzi cameras with rectangular sunglasses and toted a ruched black bag. As far as this latest look goes, it’s perfectly in line with the star’s penchant for minimalist staples.

MEGA/GC Images

Ever since last year, Jenner has whittled down her wardrobe to the basics — think neutral tanks and tops, LBDs, jeans, and loafers to start. She’s fully embraced the “less is more” approach to her off-duty fashion, and though some naysayers may call this boring, we call it smart dressing. With this signature look down, the model probably doesn’t spend much time overthinking what to wear, including on a rainy day.

Although the brand of her coat has yet to be identified, we found an outerwear with a similar shade from Givenchy. The trench, which is a must have in anyone’s closet, can be paired with your existing staples. But if you truly want to recreate the full Jenner effect, scoop up the top, pants, and bag option ahead too.