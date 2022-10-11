Gigi Hadid Just Wore The Chicest Grandpa-Inspired Outfit In NYC

Gigi Hadid always keeps her finger on the pulse of the major fashion trends. She knows how to seamlessly weave them into her casual and effortless model-off-duty style, giving her looks a sartorial edge. (Think: a daring cutout top, a colorful beaded neckace, or a kooky purse.) As of late, though, it looks like the star has been experimenting with the so-called grandpacore style. Her most recent elder-inspired ensemble included a green sweatshirt, which Hadid wore while strolling around New York City on Oct. 10. What’s more, she used a clever styling trick to elevate her look, making it feel old-school-chic and modern all at once.

Hadid’s seafoam green crewneck in question came from Chrome Hearts and featured a graphic print on the back. It appears that she layered it atop another shirt — as evidenced by the ornate collar peeping from underneath the garment — to give the look a preppy touch. The rest of her outfit was dominated by a medley of brown hues: The model wore baggy, high-waisted brown trousers with front pleats on the bottom, plus a pair of classic brown penny loafers with black lug soles on her feet. (Hadid has been loving the preppy footwear style, as of late.) Lastly, she accessorized with tortoiseshell Valentina frames from DMY BY DMY and carried Prada’s Sidonie shoulder bag, also in a caramel-brown shade, on her right shoulder.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Grandpacore is one those comfort-forward, Gen Z-approved trends that were initially spawned by TikTok. Similar to the coastal grandmother aesthetic, it includes a medley of cozy knits and retro-leaning wardrobe classics — albeit more colorful and print-forward. So far, all evidence suggests that Hadid is growing increasingly fond of the trend, as she wore another stylish yet cozy look (featuring the viral Tazz slippers from UGG) earlier in October 2022, during Paris Fashion Week.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Good news: Hadid’s exact green sweatshirt from Chrome Hearts is still available to shop on the resale market — so act fast and add it to your virtual cart while it’s in stock. Then, finish the look with the model’s exact accouterments, or their close alternatives, ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.