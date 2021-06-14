This Is Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Necklace That She Rarely Takes Off

Gigi Hadid is a creature of habit when it comes to her favorite accessories. She likes to wear the same pieces over and over again. Her fervent love for String Ting’s eclectic phone charms has been well-documented while her penchant for Vagabond’s affordable booties have been a mainstay in her footwear collection. And now it seems the supermodel has welcomed another must-wear-on-repeat piece into her life. Hadid loves Jacquie Aiche’s beaded necklaces. As evidenced by her multiple Instagram selfies and recent model-off-duty outfits, Hadid has been wearing this Los Angeles-based designer’s selection of statement gemstone necklaces nonstop.

Hadid’s love for the brand was first confirmed in 2020 when the model completed several of her street style looks with Jacquie Aiche’s delicate Mama Necklace. As the beaded jewelry trend graduated from a cute micro fad to a major style phenomenon, it caused many people — Hadid included — to swap their delicate gold jewelry for those with a more chunky, maximalist feel. In what seems to be her first street style look featuring a beaded necklace from Jacquie Aiche, on June 4, Hadid donned the Orange Opal necklace from the designer’s gemstone collection. Since then, the jewelry brand’s beaded options have been seamlessly integrated into the star’s signature boho-inspired style. The label’s Sunstone Opal Beaded Necklace with a rectangular center bead, in particular, became a permanent fixture around Hadid’s neck.

For a close-up glance at Hadid’s new go-to necklace, look to a selfie she posted on June 10 where she modeled an opal and morganite necklace from Jacquie Aiche. And in yet another photo shared on June 13, Hadid showed off her expert styling skills by layering multiple Jacquie Aiche pieces together — all of which are from the designer's gemstone collection — for a heavily beaded and color-coordinating look.

“The idea for our beaded gemstone necklaces came to me so organically because I love the beauty found in Mother Nature. It’s a powerful energy to adorn yourself with and the bright colors and raw minerals from the earth can be incredibly healing,” says Jacquie Aiche when discussing her collection of beaded necklaces with TZR over email. As for Hadid’s specific favorites from the line, Aiche says she feels the pieces all carry a bright and happy vibe that perfectly suits the supermodel. “It brings me so much joy and gratitude to have Gigi in my tribe. The energy that Gigi brings to the jewels is nothing short of luminous and I’m so happy that she has made our beaded collection a part of her summer essentials,” says Aiche.

Hadid’s necklaces are an inherent nod to the maximalist spirit of summer camp-inspired jewelry, but her take on it with Jacquie Aiche pieces possess a more luxurious and neutral feel. By opting for beads with a more muted color palette consisting of off-white, subtle orange, and light pistachio hues, Hadid, too, ensured her necklaces will become her wear-with-anything staples. If the beaded accessories trend has caught your eyes, but you worry about the fad’s lifespan, consider investing in a piece from Jacquie Aiche, as the necklaces will remain a classic.

Below, you’ll find a selection of beaded necklaces from the jewelry designer — including Hadid’s favorite polished, pink opal pair — to shop. Recreate Hadid’s go-to looks by sporting one necklace at a time, or wear a trio of necklaces all at once to make a style statement. If you’re hoping to channel the model’s jewelry aesthetic, but in a more budget-friendly way, try the beaded options from Zara or Eden’s Harvest, which you’ll also discover ahead.

