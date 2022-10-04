It’s no secret that Gigi Hadid is a pro in creating cozy and stylish outfits. (She did, after all, start a knitwear label called Guest In Residence.) When it comes to shoes, too, her sartorial instincts are absolutely unmatched. Roughly a year ago, the star wore a pair of chestnut-hued Tazz slippers from UGG and they then promptly sold out. For this fall, she appeared to have added a new preppy shoe into her seasonal footwear rotation. Hadid opted for Reformation’s loafers in a leopard print style while bouncing from show to show during Paris Fashion Week. She wore them practically nonstop, and with every outfit.

Earlier this week, the watchful paparazzi captured the model’s latest outfit on camera as she left her hotel in — you guessed it — the aforementioned animal print loafers. To be precise, she stepped out in Reformation’s chunky Agathea style that featured a classic penny loafer detail and a hefty lug sole. On this occasion, the model paired the elegant yet eye-catching shoes with Icon Denim’s baggy Poppy jeans and a sleek Monarque leather jacket by Zadig & Voltaire. Underneath, she sported a gray cashmere Layer Up! vest from her own knitwear line, of course.

It looks like these animal print loafers are Hadid’s current go-to for Parisian street style looks. Just a couple of days earlier, on Sept. 29, she wore the very same shoe in tandem with a utilitarian, 100% cashmere Everywear Coverall boiler suit in a trendy marigold hue, also from Guest In Residence. At the time, she also sported a pair of white socks, which she echoed with a white top underneath her jumpsuit. Lastly, the star toted a chromatic Fendi bag and finished off the outfit with a pair of oval-shaped thin metal frames.

It’s clear that Hadid is not the only celebrity with a penchant for this smart, city-friendly shoe. Her sister Bella Hadid and fellow model Kendall Jenner both love loafers for their versatility too. Actor and street style trendsetter Zoë Kravitz incorporated a chic pair of brown, tassel loafers into her off-duty outfit just a few weeks ago as well, proving they are a must-have staple.

Hadid’s Reformation loafers are not only comfortable, but they will also instantly add a fashion-forward edge to any outfit. Add her exact style to your virtual checkout cart, ahead, then peruse through similar options from the likes of Stuart Weitzman, RE/DONE, and Golden Goose.

