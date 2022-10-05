Following a whirlwind of shows in New York, London, and Milan, the industry just spent the last week attending the biannual extravaganza of mega-runway events in the City of Lights. And with some of the industry's biggest and buzziest player on tap — Chanel, Hermès, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton, to name a few — the line-up left us with plenty of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 trends to talk about.

The catwalks bore out, unsurprisingly, a natural continuation of several key styles seen throughout the rest of fashion month: one-shoulder silhouettes (at Givenchy, Valentino, and Balmain), super short hemlines (Miu Miu, Alessandra Rich, and Coperni), and cargo pocket everything (Miu Miu, Sacai, and Louis Vuitton). Layered skirts, a key component at Tory Burch's show back at NYFW, were also an essential theme at Miu Miu and Lanvin. And, as with spring collections every year, there was a healthy dose of floral prints on the catwalks, with Dries Van Noten’s oversized rosette embellishments and Loewe’s anthurium flower-inspired silhouettes standing out as fresh picks.

But while some looks seemed like natural evolutions of fashion, others were totally new — see Nicolas Ghesquière’s exaggerated surrealist creations at Louis Vuitton — or at least a different enough spin on an idea to have TZR’s editors furiously taking notes. Ahead, the TZR team has compiled 10 defining design ideas from the week to keep in mind for next season.

Hips Don’t Lie

Move over midriff! Paris was all about spotlighting the area right below the waist, be it through strategic cut-outs or super low rises. If you’d prefer to stay covered up, consider Valentino, who used sequined string details over a turtleneck to highlight the hips without exposing skin.

Canadian Tux Deluxe

All denim everything — from cargo shorts to trench coats to playful mini bags — is the look du jour. And if you really want the look to stand out? Pile all your jean pieces at once, à la Schiaparelli, Chloé, Courrèges, and Givenchy.

Super Suits

A beautifully tailored suit is always a good idea, but spring’s best bets are cut from vibrant fabric, be it in bold yellow or bright florals. And for extra credit, consider carrying an equally color-soaked handbag, like the models did on the Victoria Beckham runway.

In Good Shape

Sculptural skirts that nod to Baroque garb — a key component at Loewe, Christian Dior, Rochas, Acne Studios, and Lanvin — may not be the most practical for everyday, but they are sure to make a major impact at any big affair you have on the calendar (not to mention the red carpet circuit next film festival season).

Put A Belt On It

Waist belts big and small (and, in the case of Louis Vuitton, extra-large) proved to be the perfect accents to all manner of looks, from shirts tucked into pants to maxi dresses. The secret to wearing one successfully is think of the piece as the main focal point of your outfit — and build out the look from there — rather than throwing it on as an afterthought.

Disco Ball Dressing

If there was ever a big sartorial middle finger to the athleisure associated with pandemic-era wardrobes, it would be the full-on flashy sequins — an embellishment meant to be seen IRL, if there ever was one. Get inspired to try the trend with the glamorous, full-shine designs at Isabel Marant, Valentino, Givenchy, and Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Super Fine Necklines

A bare shoulder here, a flash of collarbone there — asymmetrical necklines with strappy, slashed, and cutaway details are proving to to be a sexier alternative to straight-up cleavage.

Parachute In

Beloved labels like Sacai and Hermès are putting an inventive spin on sporty toggles and pull ties via deconstructured and elegantly draped silhouettes. And at Miu Miu, that bellweather of all fashion moments, the utilitarian extras enhanced everything from babydoll dresses to sleekly elevated anoraks.

Hello Moto

Reinvented race car driver wear has been picking up steam for awhile now (we see you Diesel), but now that the Parisians have canonized it as noteworthy trend, it’s time to pay closer attention. Before diving all the way in to the trend, though, something to remember: The look is coolest if you balance the pit crew reference with something unexpected; picture the ladylike jacket shapes at Junya Watanabe or Ottolinger’s skintight and deconstructed separates.

On The Trail

Whether you call them trains or mullet skirts, the high-in-the-front/long-in-the-back hemlines dominating this week’s runways — check out Zimmerman, Acne Studios, Courrèges, and Rick Owens — are destined to make many memorable entrances and exits.