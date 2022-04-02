This Zingy Dress Trend Is The Ultimate Conversation Starter

Because of their inherently dynamic quality, graphic print dresses are perhaps an acquired taste. Though, when you look around, you’ll easily encounter silhouettes of all kinds, from strappy slip styles to relaxed shirtdresses, that feature a bevy of patterns to suit many aesthetics within the fashion vernacular.

Designers are embracing the look for spring 2022, to be sure. On the runway at Rodarte, there was the appearance of a blithe mushroom print, while Brandon Maxwell and Stella McCartney showed a range of psychedelic-inspired frocks. Graphic prints also ran rampant in the Spring and Fall 2022 collections of Lanvin; the French label employed a mix of geometric motifs and bold blossoms in each of the seasons. And other designers known for pattern play, like Christopher John Rogers and Emilio Pucci, dutifully continue to offer effervescent takes on the classic dress silhouettes.

Whether you’re looking to try out this trend for the first time or take your love of prints to the next level, there are options available. All the dresses ahead epitomize various iterations of graphic prints — and will likely be the wearable conversation pieces you find yourself reaching for throughout the year.

