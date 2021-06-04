Gigi Hadid Loves To Wear This $99 Summer Sandal While Running Around Town

Gigi Hadid loves a versatile shoe. Her closet is full of trusty, easy-to-wear, and affordable footwear pieces — think multi-seasonal black booties from Vagabond Shoemakers or the ‘ugly’ dad sneakers from Ash. Though these styles feel a little more fall/winter, have no fear — the model also has an incredible summer footwear arsenal. Hadid’s latest wear-with-everything white slides is a must-have summer sandal. She wore the cream-colored slides from Franco Sarto while out and about in New York City on June 3. The street style star was spotted running errands around town, without a baby stroller this time around. (Hadid has been photographed taking walks with baby Khai all throughout summer.)

For her busy-mom look, Hadid wore a pair of lime green pants and a cable-knit cardigan. The colorful bottoms made a style statement, but the entire outfit felt toned down by the neutral items. For her choice in footwear, Hadid went with a pair of slip-on-and-go slides. The summer shoe came in a versatile white hue and was also affordably priced at $99. To finish off her outfit, Hadid toted the L19 tanned leather clutch from Loro Piana while the ever-popular String Ting beaded phone charm dangled from her phone.

BACKGRID

So far this year, it seems like slides are quickly becoming a mainstay in many celebrity wardrobes. In the past few months, both Sophie Turner and Angelina Jolie have offered their own take on how to style the ultra wearable shoe. Turner likes to wear her’s with a dress while Jolie pairs her knotted slides with a trench coat and trousers. While Turner and Jolie’s styles are from Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent, respectively, Hadid’s slides provide a more budget-friendly take for fans to get the look.

Below, shop Hadid’s exact footwear — it’s also available in 12 additional colors, including the on-trend snake print — alongside several other alternative slide styles you should consider adding to your wardrobe this summer. Then, check out how your favorite celebrities are styling their Birkenstocks.

