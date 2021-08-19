Follow Ashley Graham's Lead & Try The Belly Jewelry Trend

You might have noticed that the nostalgic 2000s jewelry trend of beaded accessories is back in full force. Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber are obsessed with them in necklace form while celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner rock the trend through their phone charms. The fun doesn’t stop here though, as model Ashley Graham recently wore a beaded belt with her swimsuit. You can now officially add this to your roster of must-have beaded accessories. On Aug. 18, Graham posted a photo of herself in whimsical cloud print attire (she wore a coverup, bikini, and Crocs all featuring this design). Though the ensemble was clearly a fun statement look on its own, your eyes will immediately zoom in on her belly jewelry.

The model (who is pregnant with her second child) wrapped two delicate strands of beads around her stomach. One strand featured blue hues while the other one was a rainbow style. It seems like bikini chain belts are having a moment this season as Lizzo previously wore one herself and Bella Hadid was just spotted rocking a coin belt with her swimsuit. The nifty aspect of Graham’s beaded belts is that she can easily rework the pieces into her everyday outfits. They can be paired with jeans, knit dresses, and leather trousers. It’s the perfect piece to add a colorful sparkle into your look.

If you love Graham’s beaded belts, you’ll find variations of them on the market right now. There are thick ones from brands like Bottega Veneta and skinnier strands from labels like GUERASFATIM and Missoma. All of them can be styled with your last-minute bikini outfits, or you can weave them through the loops of your jeans for fall. Because beaded belts look so dainty, you can even wear multiple pieces together — just like how Graham did. Browse the best beaded belts, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.