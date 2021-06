So far, 2021’s fashion trends have shared a core theme of joy — think playful cutouts, groovy prints, and, of course, whimsical beaded jewelry. If you want to add some maximalist vibes into your everyday outfit, tap ahead to shop the best beaded necklaces.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.