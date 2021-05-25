Long before the Bridgerton-inspired Regencycore fashion phenomenon hit social media, there was Brock Collection. Back in 2014, the Los Angeles-based brand held its triumphant debut at New York Fashion Week and quickly swept up the style scene with its sea of flouncy ruffle dresses and puffy sleeve tops. Fast forward to the present, you’ll discover Brock Collection has fine-tuned its heavily romantic aesthetic to a masterful level and it’s developed a celebrity following from the likes of Meghan Markle and Ashley Graham. Now the brand has some even more exciting news: Brock Collection is partnering with H&M on a 26-piece collection. The collab, which you’ll get a sneak peek of ahead embodies all the romantic vibes and will be available to shop at H&M stores and online on June 24.

For Brock Collection’s founders, Kris Brock and Laura Vassar, the collaboration with H&M came as a welcomed opportunity to make their brand more accessible. “Working with H&M has been a dream of ours forever because our brand doesn’t reach as many people as we’d love for it to,” Vassar told Vogue. “We wanted to take the styles we knew everyone loved and make them available for girls who haven’t been able to buy Brock. We didn’t want to do entirely different designs — we wanted to give them exactly what they want,” said Vassar. H&M x Brock carries a price range that is just as reasonable as the co-founder promised: Accessories start at $12.99 and apparel will range up to $49.99.

Courtesy of H&M

Much to the delight of Brock Collection admirers, the H&M collab features signature Brock Collection elements like sculpted bodices, smocked necklines, and ribbon-tied shoulder bows. You’ll also find breathable bustiers (an impressive oxymoronic feat) and dresses with voluminous puffy sleeves that will definitely make a fashionable impact as you start dressing for the real world again. As for the accessories, try one of the quilted denim handbags or even the miniature, beaded pearl case made for holding your AirPods in.

For those who are wary of the heavily romantic look and fear the style is a little too adjacent to Pride and Prejudice costuming, don’t worry, H&M and Brock Collection didn’t forget about you. The partnership also offers a chambray denim button-up and a matching pair of jeans for a down-to-earth casual outfit.

Courtesy of H&M

The collab with H&M will mark several eco-conscious firsts for Brock Collection. “We’ve always worked really hard to incorporate sustainability in our brand, but we didn’t have every single thread figured out,” Vassar added when speaking to Vogue. “But now we know how. We’re reaching as many people as possible, and we’re putting into work the sustainability [practices] we picked up.” The fashion drop is made of sustainable materials like organic linen, recycled cotton, and Tencel Lyocell (a cellulose fiber made by dissolving pulp that’s become a go-to amongst fashion designers with a green perspective).

The collab, as previously mentioned, won’t be available to shop for a few more weeks. On the bright side, however, this gives you plenty of time to start brainstorming your shopping plan. If the highly-coveted collab between H&M and Simone Rocha was any indicator, the Brock Collection x H&M lineup will quickly sell out. And while you’re at it, add this post to your bookmarks, as it will be updated with items to shop once June 24 arrives.