Nicky Hilton can now add jewelry brand founder to her resume. The entrepreneur and designer has revealed her latest endeavor, Theo Grace: a deeply personal line of everyday jewelry that can be customized with names, dates, and even photos.

Launching today, the values of love, joy, family, and individuality are central to the brand — so it’s only fitting that its name refers to Hilton’s two daughters Theodora and Lily-Grace.

With the brand, Hilton says it is about more than just jewelry you reach for everyday. “It’s a movement to bring heart back into the art of gifting,” she said in a press release announcing the debut. “Theo Grace is perfect for gifting for milestones, birthdays, holidays, or ‘just because’ — it’s time to make every moment feel like a special occasion.”

The inaugural collection sees pieces available in both gold and silver, such as charm bracelets, stud earrings, and lockets. Most items — including the Stars & Back Big Initial Necklace — are intended to be customized with sentimental details, while the Coco Hexagon signet ring and bee-adorned mother of pearl Bee Loved Locket can even be personalized with a photograph of your loved ones or pets.

Nicky Hilton Theo Grace

Hilton, a fixture in the fashion world since she was in her teens, first created her own clothing line in 2004. In the subsequent years, she has collaborated and launched labels across ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories. Most recently, she teamed up with her friend, Australian designer Rebecca Vallance, on a seasonal capsule collection of party dresses and occasionwear.

With Theo Grace, she’s now leaning on twenty-plus years of experience to create something close to her own heart. “I had long dreamed of creating a jewelry brand rooted in personalization and the emotional power of connection and love,” she said. “Gifting is part of who I am — I'm always looking for meaningful, creative ways to show love and gratitude to the people in my life, whether it's for big milestones or everyday moments.”

Take a glimpse at the Charmed Collection, below.