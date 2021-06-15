Have You Seen The Bikini Chain Belt Trend? Here’s How Lizzo Wears It

Maximalism is undoubtedly on the rise. In stark contrast to the minimalist styles that defined early 2010, fashion girls are now creating unapologetically bold looks and opting for touches of extravagance — aka pizzazz — whenever they can. Case in point: the trend of wearing jewelry to the beach. In what would be a laid-back trip that requires little to no styling effort, fashionistas are now treating beach days as an opportunity to experiment with the contents of their jewelry boxes. For instance, Lizzo wore a name chain belt with a bikini earlier this week, resulting in a head-to-toe look that was equal parts glamorous as it was poolside casual.

The “Juice” singer took to Instagram on June 14 to share a series of pictures and a video of her accessorized swimwear look. Lizzo wore a Kente cloth-printed bikini from Black-owned and U.K.-based brand, Ashanti Swimwear. With her swimsuit, she wore a pair of neon green sunglasses, a golden herringbone chain belt, and a personalized Lizzo name chain, which she also wore around her waist. Lizzo’s name belt mirrored the BaubleBar name necklace she wore on a recent trip to Disneyland. The brand behind her personalized body chain has yet to be identified by anyone, but luckily, the look is so on trend that there are ample options on the market now that serve as close dupes.

Pairing glittering jewelry with a swimsuit is not a novel outfit combo — you may recognize the look from past seasons when body chains were popular. But the trend can be traced even further back than the summers of 2020 and 2019: The body jewelry has its origins in the early ‘00s era, thanks to Y2K fashion icons like Aaliyah and Christina Aguilera. The accessory’s comeback fits in accordingly with other fashion gems from that era, like low-waisted jeans (yes, they’re back) and peek-a-boo mesh tops. As for what throwback fashion trend will be pulled out of the vault next — are gauchos with rhinestone detailing finally set for a revival? — only time will tell. But for now, let’s circle back to flashy belts and how to wear them this summer.

The bikini chain belt trend opens itself up to an array of styles and different ways to wear them. A metallic chain belt is a simple look that offers huge payoff in terms of sparkle. Or, if you, like Bella Hadid, would rather lean into a mermaidcore vibe, try a belt composed of cowrie shells as opposed to a golden chain. Shop a few belted options below — some of which have a similar logomania-inspired vibe like Lizzo’s personalized body chain.

