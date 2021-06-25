Gigi Hadid's $35 Jeans Can Be Styled In So Many Different Ways

These days, high-street fashion brands are generating just as much buzz with each collection as luxury houses do. One way labels like H&M and UNIQLO attract interest is by teaming up with popular designer labels. Just this year alone, you had collabs such as H&M x Simone Rocha, Target with Christopher John Rogers, and UNIQLO x JW Anderson. Thanks to these partnerships, it’s easier than ever to invest in more affordable versions of your favorite contemporary brands. Celebrities, it turns out, are fans of this too, as evidenced by Gigi Hadid’s Brock Collection x H&M outfit. The model got her hands on several pieces from the new launch — a floral tank and a pair of straight-leg blue jeans — for a complete look that was under $50.

On June 24, Hadid stepped out to grab some iced coffee in New York City. The core of her off-duty model ensemble was made up of two trusty basics: the Brock Collection x H&M Airy Tank Top ($12.99) and the Straight Ankle Jeans ($34.99). Instead of covering up with a jean jacket or bomber, Hadid layered on a lightweight pink striped shirt from Ralph Lauren, which she left unbuttoned. (The model is also an ambassador for the brand.) She wore a matching pink face mask from Kaze, aviator sunglasses, and a pair of off-white heeled ankle boots.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Hadid’s incorporated affordable pieces into her street style outfits. She previously wore these $35 camp-inspired necklaces from The Sis Kiss, and she also owns a versatile pair of Franco Sarto slides ($99) to wear when she runs errands. Other notable figures who have shown an affinity for mixing the high with the low include royals like Kate Middleton — she wore pieces from H&M and & Other Stories back in June — and Queen Letizia of Spain, who loves Zara.

Although Hadid’s Brock Collection x H&M floral tank top is not yet available to shop, the jeans can be purchased online along with some other items from the new collaboration. Pieces are selling out quickly, however, so if you spot an item in your size, it’s best to add to your checkout cart asap.

