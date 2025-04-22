Word spreads fast among the celebrity set. If a fashion muse approves a new trend or label, they only have to style it once before other A-listers follow suit. Such was the case for Giant Vintage, an L.A.-based brand that offers authentic eyewear from the 1960s and beyond. Back in 2020, Bella Hadid was the star to put Giant Vintage glasses on Hollywood’s radar. That same year, the new owner and CEO, Annabelle Gonzalez evolved the brand from an industry secret to star-approved status. “Giant Vintage was originally founded in 2004, [and was] known for its extensive selection of genuine, high-quality [vintage] frames,” Gonzalez tells TZR. “But the iconic, trendsetting Giant Vintage you know and love today? That started with me.”

As soon as Gonzalez took over in 2020, she knew Giant Vintage needed a rebrand. “I took the thousands of vintage pieces they had and turned the website into a more curated collection that aligned with my vision,” she says. Believe it or not, Gonzalez personally hand-sourced every pair of glasses since her appointment five years ago. “The majority of our frames are deadstock, genuine vintage pieces sourced from all over the world,” Gonzalez says. Driven by sustainability and her background in styling, she then curates collections based on current fads — see the feminine Just A Girl line and the animal-print Cheetah Collection. “I love that I am able to take these hidden treasures and bring them back to life 20 to 40 years after they were made,” she adds.

Giant Vintage’s relaunch came at a perfect time in fashion — archival attire is everywhere, from the Met Gala and the Oscars to the street style scene. Plus, eyewear is having a moment right now, especially amongst celebrities. So, by combining these two niches, the brand’s success was guaranteed. “Having a brand like Giant Vintage in the game ensures eyewear is always having a moment,” Gonzalez says. “I think people are finally starting to realize how important eyewear is.”

If you’re already a Giant Vintage fan, you know styles frequently sell out — especially the ‘90s and 2000s shades, which have been worn by Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Doechii (to name a few it girls). “Because I grew up in the early 2000s, my brand pays homage to that era and how pop culture influenced my perception of fashion,” Gonzalez says. In under a year, Giant Vintage has become a staple for stars inspired by those eras. So far, Hadid coupled the Riot Office Core Glasses with a denim skirt set from Roberto Cavalli and knee-high boots, and the Fresca Square ‘90s Glasses alongside micro shorts and clogs à la Proenza Schouler. Bieber’s followed Hadid’s noughties-coded lead with the Wealthy Small ‘90s Sunglasses, a leather vest, and a coordinating blazer, which bared her growing baby bump. In that same IG post, she swapped the thin oval pair for the Tito Sunglasses — black rectangular frames with orange lenses. She paired them with another ‘90s combo: light-wash Levi’s jeans and a blazer.

(+) TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images (+) @haileybieber INFO 1/2

Five years into Gonzalez’s appointment, her journey at Giant Vintage is just getting started. “One of my current goals is to continue to build a strong brand identity and a community that continues to impact the fashion world,” Gonzalez says. She also aims to collaborate with artists and A-listers that align with the brand and its aura. With warm weather just weeks away, the label is prepping to enter its busiest time. “We’ve got some super hot styles coming, including Bayonetta frames perfect for spring and festival season,” she says. “Expect bright colors and statement pieces.” So, be sure to follow the brand on Instagram for updates — if you don’t already. While you await Gonzalez’s next drop, gather some style inspo from the Giant Vintage muses below.

Emily Ratajkowski

BACKGRID

During one of her signature strolls with her dog Colombo in Feb. 2022, EmRata added some color to her white-on-white ‘fit with the tortoiseshell Giant Vintage Hoja Sunglasses.

Paris Hilton

Always on board for a Y2K-inspired look, in Oct. 2022, Hilton coupled her chainmail mini dress with the bold Boom sunglasses, featuring ombré lenses with rhinestone-embellished temples.

Hailey Bieber

While pregnant with her first child, Jack Blues Bieber, the new mom donned Giant Vintage’s Wealthy Small ‘90s Sunglasses — a slim oval-shaped pair. The shades sold out instantly once she styled them with a leather vest and blazer.

Bieber’s Giant Vintage collection was a highlight of her maternity era. In May 2024, her Orange Tito Sunglasses looked especially cool alongside Levi’s jeans, a Jacquemus blazer, and her favorite Jil Sander loafers.

Camila Cabello

In June 2024, the Fifth Harmony alum channeled Sporty Spice in the rectangular Visionary Sunglasses, which sold out soon after she styled them.

Bella Hadid

DIGGZY / BACKGRID

After a West Hollywood Pilates class in Oct. 2024, Hadid was snapped by the paparazzi in Giant Vintage. She wore the rectangular clear lenses with an oversized brown jacket, waterproof clogs from SOREL’s collab with Proenza Schouler, and micro-mini shorts.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

All eyes were on Hadid in Dec. 2024 as she exited her NYC hotel, The Bowery. She stunned in a denim jacket and midi skirt from Roberto Cavalli, accessorized with a Saint Laurent croc-embossed tote, knee-high boots, and the pièce de résistance: Giant Vintage’s Riot ‘90s Sunglasses, rectangular frames with clear lenses.

Doechii

In Dec. 2024, Doechii played dress up in divine designer attire, plus the slim Maximum Security Bayonetta Glasses.

Ariana Greenblatt

After being restocked multiple times, the Barbie star’s go-to Cherry Pop Glasses are finally available to shop for under $35.

Lady Gaga

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Outside Saturday Night Live in Feb. 2025, the evening’s host was spotted in an all-black look. Even her Giant Vintage Moray Cat-Eye Sunglasses upped the dark and moody vibes.