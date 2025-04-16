Yes, it’s only April, but according to the celebrity set, shorts season has arrived. From coast to coast, various fashion muses are wearing the summer staple earlier than usual this year. Some A-listers, including Bella Hadid, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Lisa have layered tights underneath for extra warmth. On the other hand, Jenna Ortega, Dua Lipa, Scarlett Johansson, Billie Eilish, Addison Rae, and most recently, Hailey Bieber opted out of hosiery, priming them for the warm weather ahead. Even though summer is still weeks away, Bieber donned micro-mini shorts on April 14, alongside a few signature street style essentials. She proved with the right layers, it’s never too early to embrace summer dressing.

Marking her first public appearance post-Coachella, Bieber was snapped by the paparazzi outside Beverly Glen Deli — a celeb-approved breakfast hotspot in Los Angeles. The Biebers attempted to keep a low profile, especially the Rhode Skin founder, who wore a baseball cap and tortoiseshell sunglasses. From there, she popped on one of her trademark outerwear options: a leather bomber jacket. However, this new bomber was from her husband’s secretive street style label, Skylrk. Turns out, Bieber designed the oversized jacket herself, complete with cinched sleeves, front pockets, and a short collar. On a recent IG story, she confirmed she’s “working on creating my favorite jacket of all time,” so the Skylrk staple is still in the design stage. But in true Bieber form, she’ll likely re-wear the versatile piece many times before it’s available to shop.

To ensure all eyes were on her Skylrk addition, Bieber chose the aforementioned barely-there bottoms. The black shorts appeared to be in an athleisure material, while the sides featured slits on each hip. If you keep tabs on Bieber’s off-duty attire, you know they looked straight out of her Pilates rotation. From there, the model’s summery shorts juxtaposed her Jil Sander loafers, which she paired with chunky white socks (one of Bieber’s favorite styling hacks this year). Surprisingly, the new mom didn’t carry a purse, but if she did, she probably would’ve chosen a The Row tote bag.

Now that Bieber kicked off shorts season, it’s time to pull yours out of storage. Need some outfit inspo? Take cues from Bieber and channel her entire ensemble via the curated edit below. Plus, stay tuned to TZR for details on her Skylrk bomber’s release date.