The end of July was truly a jam-packed time for Hailey Bieber. While the mom-to-be was presumably prepping for her little one’s arrival, Bieber simultaneously maintained her A-list status with various luxe looks. First, she starred on the cover of W Magazine — in a bump-baring Saint Laurent set, no less. Then, at an intimate baby shower, Bieber tapped into the butter yellow craze in a retro-looking Jacquemus maxi and a matching headscarf. She even posed for a YSL Beauty photoshoot sometime in between the two soirées. And that’s not all. On July 31, Bieber paired ‘80s button earrings with an all-black maternity outfit for an evening out with her husband, Justin Bieber, before the calendar switched over to August.

While en route to a church service at Churchome in Beverly Hills, the power couple was snapped by the paparazzi in their latest off-duty attire. With the “Sorry” singer trailing just behind her, all eyes were on Bieber, who is supposedly nearing the end of her first pregnancy. Her growing baby bump was hidden underneath an oversized leather bomber jacket, one of her cool-girl staples for nights out. The neckline of her white crop top (supposedly her go-to from LESET) peeked out from the leather topper’s striking lapel. From there, Bieber opted for comfortable flared leggings also in black. The Rhode Skin founder elevated her ‘fit with patent leather slingback pumps from Jacquemus topped with sleek black bow. Instead of her signature gold hoop earrings, Bieber leaned into the celeb-approved button earrings renaissance by styling an oversized ‘80s-inspired pair complete with black and gold accents. The A-lister broke up her all-black pieces with a leopard-print shoulder bag courtesy of Saint Laurent — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

As Bieber’s maternity era comes to a close, be sure to appreciate every last OOTD as they pop up. TZR will keep you up-to-date on her most notable numbers. While you await her next outing, channel her most recent maternity moment via the curated edit below.