With all the time, energy, and craftsmanship that goes into creating designer attire, it’s a crime for celebrities to only wear a look once. Whether it’s custom or fresh-off-the-runway, luxury looks deserve a second life (or a third, or fourth). A-listers aren’t always allowed to keep their red carpet couture — sometimes, they’re borrowing an outfit from the atelier. But, if a fashion muse is eco-conscious and happens to own the piece, they’ll rewear it. In recent years, Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Meghan Markle, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Middleton (to name a few) have re-fashioned Gucci, Elie Saab, Carolina Herrera, Chanel, and even Zara, respectively. And thanks to the industry’s modern focus on ethical style, the sustainable streak is still picking up steam.

Throughout the past decade, fashion enthusiasts have noticed an increase in celebrities sourcing their closets, instead of new collections. Gwyneth Paltrow, for one, revived one of her most iconic sets: the velvet red Gucci suit she donned for the 1996 Video Music Awards. At the Gucci Love Parade in Nov. 2021, the Iron Man star shocked fans in the exact crimson co-ord, plus the blue satin shirt underneath. Speaking of memorable moments, remember the sheer Elie Saab gown Berry wore to accept her first Oscar in ‘02? Well, in Nov. 2024, she channeled the moment in the same dress at the “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” show. Around the same time, Markle followed Berry’s lead in the red Carolina Herrera dress she chose for the Intrepid Museum’s Salute To Freedom Gala in 2021. However, in 2024, she skipped the detachable train, and instead wore the halter-neck column number as is: with the center-slit silhouette on display.

To no surprise, Paltrow, Berry, and Markle aren’t the only A-listers to go the recycled route. Ahead, see the best reworn looks from the celebrity set, and stay tuned for more as Earth Month continues.

Gwyneth Paltrow

At the 1996 Video Music Awards, Paltrow turned heads in a menswear-inspired velvet suit set from Gucci — one of her all-time favorite labels. Then, at the Gucci Love Parade in Nov. 2021, all eyes were on the Oscar winner once again, as she re-wore the red look in the front row.

Halle Berry

At the 2002 Oscars, Berry history as the first Black woman to win the prestigious Best Actress award. And she did so in style, of course. All eyes were on the newly-minted Academy Award winner in custom Elie Saab, complete with an embroidered sheer bodice, floral appliqué, and an asymmetrical floor-length skirt. Then, 22 years later, she wore the custom couture again — this time at the atelier’s 45th anniversary show, “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” in Saudi Arabia. Unsurprisingly, it looked good as new.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex stunned at the 2021 Intrepid Museum’s Salute To Freedom Gala in a voluminous ball gown courtesy of Carolina Herrera — one of her favorite brands. Fast forward three years, she reworked the red halter-neck dress into a train-less look.

Markle’s penchant for sustainability expands beyond the red carpet, too. She constantly rewears street style staples, including this trench coat dress from Canadian label, Nonie. The multi-hyphenate first styled it in 2018, and again in 2019.

Laura Dern

At the Sheba Humanitarian Awards Gala Honoring Whoopi Goldberg in 1995, Dern looked divine in a cutout-heavy LBD. Then, over 25 years later, she swapped the velvet shawl for an Academy Award at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kate Middleton

Middleton’s houndstooth midi dress from Zara has stood the test of time. She first wore the bow-embellished midi in January 2020, during a visit to MyLahore’s flagship restaurant in England. Then, a year later, she stopped by University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies in the same long-sleeve look. Most recently, on Jan. 30, 2025, the Princess of Wales rewore the now-signature style in Ammanford, Wales. It looked chic alongside a butter yellow coat.

Just like Markle, Middleton isn’t afraid to recycle red carpet looks either. Before the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in 2017, the Princess was photographed in a floral off-the-shoulder gown from Alexander McQueen. It was so beautiful, she wore it again — two years later at the 2019 Portrait Gala. Except the bodice was altered to include short sleeves.

Kirsten Dunst

In honor of a Chopard soirée in 2017, Dunst sourced her own archives for this lacy little white dress from Christian Lacroix, which she originally styled at the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Elizabeth Banks

Believe it or not, these pictures were taken 16 years apart. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2004 and 2020, the Hunger Games star posed in a plunging Badgley Mischka gown.

Cate Blanchett

Take it from Blanchett: It’s never too soon to re-style a gorgeous gown. Just nine months apart, the Cinderella actor shimmered in the same reflective gold gown from Louis Vuitton — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Naomi Campbell

As soon as Campbell walked the Cannes 2024 carpet in a semi-sheer sequin gown from Chanel, fans immediately recognized it as the same design she debuted on the Fall/Winter 1997 Couture runway.

Kate Moss

That’s right, even Moss is on board the fashion repeat bandwagon. Always on board for a timeless LBD, the supermodel first donned a feathered version at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival. Then, at Coty’s 100 Year Anniversary Party in 2004, she pulled it out of storage, alongside PVC mules.

Billie Eilish

There’s no better way to celebrate the 2022 Environmental Media Association Awards Gala than in recycled attire. Eilish, for one, walked the green carpet (how appropriate) in monochromatic Gucci get-up, which she wore two years prior at the Billboard Music Awards.

Meryl Streep

Leave it to Streep to pull off this bold of a dress on two separate occasions. First, at the Paris premiere of her movie Doubt in ‘09, she wore this American flag ‘fit from Catherine Malandrino. Then, at the 2016 Democratic National Convention she made a speech in the same patriotic piece.

Emma Watson

During her 2017 press tour for Beauty and the Beast, Watson looked every bit a princess in a custom lacy mini dress from Oscar de la Renta. At Wimbledon 2023, the Harry Potter alum proved a luxe LWD never goes out of style.

Jane Fonda

During the live broadcast of the 2020 Oscars, the legend took center stage in an intricately-beaded ruby gown from Elie Saab. If you’re a Fonda fan (who isn’t?), you might remember she first styled it at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.