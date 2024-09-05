The last few days before New York Fashion Week are anything but quiet. While designers put the finishing touches on their Spring/Summer 2025 collections, the industry’s enthusiasts get a head start on the sartorial spirit. Some ateliers even showcase their upcoming presentations before the official NYFW schedule kicks off. On September 4 — two days ahead of NYFW’s official opening day — Proenza Schouler debuted its Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Alongside an impressive assortment of street style selects, Proenza Schouler featured its new collaboration with SOREL, an Oregon-based footwear label on their latest catwalk — marking a utilitarian detour for the New York brand.

Inside the New York Mercantile Building on Harrison Street, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez presented their newest arrangement for fashion muses like Emily Ratajkowski, Ella Emhoff, and Charlotte Lawrence. About halfway through the Wednesday show, all eyes went to Proenza Schouler’s two new shoes, starting with the brand’s SOREL x Proenza Schouler Caribou Mule ($350). The black slip-on, complete with a winter boot-esque sole and striking white stitching, looked both sleek and functional next to an asymmetrical pinstripe skirt, a navy ankle-length trench coat, and an oversized bucket bag. A few minutes later, another model appeared in the same chunky mules. This time, the SOREL staples felt more elevated as the model donned a double-belted wrap dress and a mesh tote bag. According to Proenza Schouler’s show notes, the fresh footwear aim to “tell a story about versatility, individuality, and emerging from a stripped-back winter into the joys of spring.”

But wait — there’s more. Toward the end of the mid-morning presentation, a model strutted in the second SOREL x Proenza Schouler creation, which upped the winter-to-spring ante even more. The SOREL x Proenza Schouler Caribou Chelsea Boot ($400) mimicked the close-fitting, ankle-length boots with an elongated pull tab and elastic side panels — both classic elements of the centuries-old Chelsea boot. The rubber lug soles were just as durable as the previous mules while a rain boot-looking patent covered the ankle vamp. The shoes were styled with a black-and-white knit and a matching two-tone maxi skirt. The model carried a spacious shoulder bag accessorized with what appears to be a striped scarf. The timeless Chelsea boots, alongside the mules, were “inspired by the top-selling SOREL Caribou Boot and crafted with Proenza Schouler’s polished design DNA,” the brand confirmed in a press release.

WWD/Getty Images

Unfortunately, you have to wait a few more weeks to get your hands on these runway-ready slip-ons. Both silhouettes will be available to shop on October 22 — just in time for the commencement of winter boot season.