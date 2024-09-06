Whenever a NYLON party is on the schedule, you can expect top-tier performances, an Instagram-worthy venue, and a stylish celebrity turnout, of course. But this year, the iconic magazine out-did itself. For the latest edition of NYLON Nights, Paris Hilton, the cover star of the publication’s digital September Issue, took to the stage at New York’s Hall des Lumières on September 5 to celebrate the release of her newest album, Infinite Icon. The singer and reality star, debuted her new single “BBA,” shining bright in a custom pink mini dress from celeb-approved designer, Michael NGO — covered in head-to-toe sparkles, duh.

On Thursday evening, the eve of New York Fashion Week, the style set arrived at the aforementioned NYC hotspot for an affair presented by HEYDUDE — the popular footwear brand that recently pegged Sydney Sweeney as its global spokesperson. Before Hilton took center stage, NYLON editor-in-chief Lauren McCarthy hosted an intimate group of VIPs, including Hayley Williams, King Princess, and Muna for an intimate dinner at Blue Ribbon Sushi. “We can’t imagine a better way to unofficially kick-off New York Fashion Week than celebrating with a true icon of fashion and culture — and our latest NYLON cover star — as she takes the stage to celebrate this next chapter in her career,” McCarthy said in an official press release. “NYLON is absolutely thrilled to have brought together everyone under one roof to hear Paris’s new sound live and start this tentpole week off in true NYLON fashion.”

Once A-listers like Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Coco Rocha, Selma Blair, Paris Jackson, and more arrived inside Hall des Lumières, the guest of honor made her grand entrance in a classic-Hilton ensemble. All eyes were on the shimmery star in a baby doll-esque mini dress, thigh-high boots, and opera-length gloves. Each hot pink piece was adorned with hundreds of rhinestones in an ombré-looking gradient. From there, she leaned into her signature Y2K persona with rectangular sunglasses, also covered in a slew of pink crystals. Given Hilton was the star of the show, it comes as no surprise that she sourced her costume from NGO. The L.A.-based designer frequently designs on-stage attire for Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, and Beyoncé (to name a few).

Courtesy of Getty Images for NYLON

Following her initial rendition of “BBA,” Hilton surprised her guests by bringing Megan Thee Stallion on stage. Dressed in a pale pink two-piece set, the Grammy winner joined The Simple Life alum for an encore version of the new track (which Megan also performed on for Infinite Icon). Complete with a plunging halter-neck top and a ruched floor-length skirt, the rapper truly matched Hilton’s sartorial energy.

Other notable looks of the night included Williams, who embraced her trademark edgy aesthetic in a drop-waist leather mini dress, sheer tulle gloves, and sky-high Marc Jacobs ankle boots. Hilton’s sister, Nicky was also there to show her support, and clearly paid homage to her sister’s style. She posed for photographers in a hooded mini dress embellished with hot pink rhinestones and a striking open back.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment
John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

While the next NYLON Nights soireé isn’t set in stone yet (fingers crossed it’s soon), in the meantime, you can appreciate Hilton’s digital cover shoot. Teaser: She wore nothing but a denim jumpsuit, pulled down around her hips, with only strategically placed ice cream cones to cover up on top. So hot.