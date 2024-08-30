It’s been over two years since Rihanna broke the internet with her approach to maternity-wear, dressed in oversized jeans and baby bump-baring tops galore. And if RiRi’s two pregnancies have taught you anything by now, it’s that there are no rules when for prenatal ‘fits. Now, there’s nothing stopping you from purchasing cozy maternity staples. However, the celebrity set has proven that it’s possible to maintain a signature style without resorting to belly-support leggings and baggy crewnecks 24/7. Whether you’re a fan of Hailey Bieber’s laidback yet luxe attire or Cardi B’s ‘90s-inspired co-ords, consider experimenting with a new maternity aesthetic inspired by celebrity moms-to-be — regardless of how far along you are.

If you’re unsure how to channel your favorite mom, celebrity stylist Emma Lane (who’s also expecting a baby) says to first ditch the idea that every piece must be “made for moms.” Then, experiment with sizing up non-maternity clothing. These pregnant celebrities haven’t reworked their entire wardrobe, “they’ve simply stuck to their true style and just made it work with the bump,” Lane tells TZR. To put it plainly: Shop for pieces that non-pregnant you would be drawn to, with an extra emphasis on belly relief. “Opt for cropped tees instead of oversized; low-waisted jeans instead of high; and mini dresses that hit just below the bust to give the bump some room,” Lane says. And if there’s one piece to stock up on — no matter which aesthetic you resonate with — it’s a unitard. Take it from Bieber, who looked saucy yet snug in a semi-sheer lace catsuit while out in NYC earlier this summer (more on that later).

Before you run to the store, source some maternity aesthetic inspiration from the pregnant (or recently pregnant) celebrities below.

Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If Hailey Bieber’s pre-pregnancy rotation proved anything, it’s that she can pull off any aesthetic. So, it comes as no surprise that this sartorial superpower continued into her maternity era. From the minute the model announced her pregnancy in custom Saint Laurent, it was clear this new chapter would spotlight her signature cool-girl aura. While promoting a new Rhode Skin launch in late June, Bieber wore an entirely sheer Alessandra Rich catsuit topped with sultry lace. From there, she continued the sleek vibes with a leather trench coat, slingback Saint Laurent pumps, and a Ferragamo top-handle bag.

Margot Robbie

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

One of the most viral moments of the summer was undeniably when Robbie made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon in head-to-toe Alaïa, no less. Underneath her polka-dot asymmetrical number peeped her growing baby bump, which the Barbie star has yet to comment on. Her exact LWD is sold-out (surprise, surprise). However, you can still copy Robbie’s easy luxury ensemble via the curated edit below — whether or not you’re trying to keep your pregnancy under wraps. Extra points if you can secure her peep-toe mules.

Cardi B

Wavy Peter / BACKGRID

On August 1, the Grammy winner confirmed she’s expecting her third child. Just two days later, she delivered her first street style set, which featured a vintage “J’Adore Dior” bra in navy blue. Her growing baby bump was on full display thanks to her distressed low-waisted jeans from Acne Studios. A pair of metallic silver slingback pumps peeped out from her elongated denim. Her carry-all of the evening was a tie-dyed red saddle bag from John Galliano’s Dior Spring/Summer 2000 collection. If you’re having a bad hair day, copy Cardi with a patterned headscarf tied in a Y2K-esque way.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you don’t have at least one pair of overalls in your maternity circuit, Grainge’s off-duty outfit from January 29 will encourage you to change that. Four days after the It girl shared the happy news via a Vogue spread, Grainge was snapped by the paparazzi in a cream cashmere sweater layered underneath green denim overalls from R13. From there, she elevated the seemingly simple set with sleek white sneakers, a canvas top-handle bag from Ferragamo, and thin oval-shaped sunglasses. Instead of reaching for your trusty jeans, next time take notes from Grainge’s penchant for overalls.

Rihanna

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna’s maternity style is responsible for starting a multitude of trends over the years. While she was pregnant with Riot in March 2023, RiRi approved the polo shirt renaissance with a blue and red striped top from Loewe. She cropped it to show her growing baby bump alongside her baggy AGOLDE jeans. Despite her soft spot for Puma sneakers, the multi-hyphenate opted for chunky Timberland boots. Then, Rihanna broke up the laidback essentials with a monogrammed box bag from Louis Vuitton and statement jewelry — including an oversized earring with a not-so discreet message. All this to say? You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort while pregnant.

Mandy Moore

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Take it from Moore — a baby bump-hugging maxi dress will never steer you wrong. During an impromptu romp around NYC, Moore was photographed in a semi-sheer boat neck dress from Amsterdam-based brand, Róhe. While she could’ve gone a beachy route with the ivory maxi, she dressed it up with a complementary cream blazer in a slightly oversized fit. Then, she matched her bold lip color to her cherry red ankle-strap heels. Whether you’re headed to the office, a dinner party, or your baby shower, an oversized blazer is all you need to spice up your final ‘fit.

Sienna Miller

MJ Pictures / BACKGRID

Instead of a comfy co-ord, Miller’s tried-and-true maternity combo while she was pregnant last year was a cardigan and a midi skirt. For one of her rare public outings on October 16, Miller donned a button-down sweater from Jeanne Damas’ label, Rouje next to a partially sheer midi skirt. She accessorized with black must-haves, including Tkees mules-inspired slides and Loewe’s top-selling Medium Squeeze bag. For your own take, consider this cropped bump-revealing cardigan from Blumarine and a Farm Rio patterned midi skirt — since both Miller-approved pieces are unsurprisingly sold-out.

Ashley Tisdale

For those days when your pajamas seem like the perfect OOTD (you’re not alone), consider swapping your nighties for the next best thing: linen pants. Tisdale, who’s expecting her second child, recently styled a blue-and-white pinstripe pair from Elsa Hosk’s label, Helsa, with a versatile off-white sweater. Then, she added a subtle cool-girl flair with Birkenstocks in taupe — a fitting selection given the clogs resurgence. For final touches, she chose a yellow baseball cap and aviator sunglasses.