You can always count on celebrities to make fashion feel even more memorable — what they choose to wear, where they wear it, how they style it, and what they do in a look is what truly creates the most impact. For this reason, it’s always fun to follow them through fashion seasons, and Fashion Month Spring/Summer 2027 did not disappoint.

As the events moved from Milan Fashion Week to Paris to NYFW, the stars continued to take center stage all Fashion Month long. Some — from nepo babies to well-established celebs — took to the runway with surprise cameos at the biggest shows, while others teamed up Avengers-style, creating viral TikToks. But because looking fabulous is the number one Fashion Month rule, there was also plenty of couture and straight-off-the-runway pieces that stole the spotlight all on their own.

Between Rihanna’s tinsel skirt suit at Matières Fécales, Céline Dion’s marathon of memorable looks, and A-listers in tears for what just might be Anthony Vaccarello’s last Saint Laurent show, the past month has been anything but boring in the celebrity circuit. But if you missed the coverage, we’ve got you. Read on to see the Fashion Month moments from Spring/Summer 2027 that we won’t forget anytime soon.

Zendaya’s Recycled Louis Vuitton Jacket

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For the Louis Vuitton show, Zendaya recycled her ruffled coat from The Odyssey’s press tour, this time with a white tank and low-slung denim.

Cameos At Vogue World

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Vogue World 2026, which took over Milan Fashion Week this year, included surprise runway appearances by Cardi B, J. Lo, and Machine Gun Kelly, among other celebs.

Katie Holmes & Jason Bard Yarmosky’s NYFW Debut

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The new it couple, who technically hard-launched on Instagram in August, made their Fashion Week debut at the Cult Gaia show at NYFW before flying to Paris for Isabel Marant.

Nicole Kidman Lip Syncing To Adéla At Chanel

Dua Lipa, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen Wiig teamed up to create a viral TikTok to “Nicole Kidman” at Chanel, with a cameo from the Babygirl star herself as the ultimate finale.

Céline Dion In Fresh-Off-The-Runway Givenchy

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Dion has been on a historic fashion run throughout her stint in Paris, but the biggest moment yet involved a deconstructed Givenchy suit — just one day after its runway debut.

Olivia Coleman Walked For Miu Miu

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The beloved British actor made a surprise cameo at the Miu Miu show in Paris.

Rihanna’s Tinsel Suit

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Better late than never, Rihanna made an epic appearance at Matières Fécales in a couture skirt suit with tinsel-like texture.

Nepo Babies Took Over The Runway

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Between Apple Martin for Chloé, Scarlett White (daughter of Jack and Meg White) for Ann Demeulemeester, and Sunday Rose for Dior, Valentino, and more, nepo babies ruled the runways all Fashion Month long.

Anthony Vaccarello’s Rumored Final Show For Saint Laurent

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Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and more A-listers flocked to what just might be Anthony Vaccarello’s last runway show for Saint Laurent, some even tearing up when the creative director took the runway.